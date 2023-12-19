Ray Liu’s Fond Memories As 2022 IEEE President

The Institute asked IEEE Past President Ray Liu to share parting remarks he made to the IEEE Board of Directors on 21 November at the Meeting Series, held in Washington, D.C.
I want to thank each and every one of you for your time, your support, and your vision, as we worked together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for the professional home that we value so much. I want to say from the bottom of my heart that I am so proud that IEEE is my professional home.
I decided to pursue the IEEE presidency in 2021 because I wanted to pay back the IEEE community, which has done so much for me. It has been my pleasure and honor to serve our members.
If you were to ask me what I value most about IEEE, I would say it is the many opportunities to build friendships with people from around the world who come from different cultures, backgrounds, and ways of life. Everyone has their own unique wisdom to offer. I have also been inspired by IEEE’s core mission: “Advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.” It was the very reason why I set out to be a scientist and technologist.
Because I love IEEE, I wanted to prove that the organization is truly diverse and inclusive. I was the first East-Asian president of the IEEE Signal Processing Society. I was the first Asian vice president of the IEEE Technical Activities Board. And I was the first IEEE president of Chinese descent. I say this not for my personal glory but to prove to the world and our members that in IEEE, individuals from different backgrounds and cultures can play a major role and make a great impact.
I will treasure my many fond memories of you. Most importantly, I will treasure the friendships I have made with all of you. We share a common technical language, mutual passions, and a professional home that defines who we are.
We have accomplished a lot together. But everything will come to an end. It has been a humbling experience and an honor to work with you. It is time to bid farewell as my term as past president has come to an end. If I can put my thoughts into one sentence, it is: “Old soldiers never die—they just fade away.”
This old soldier will continue to contribute to IEEE in meaningful ways. I am simply passing the torch to all of you. I am sure with you; IEEE will have a great future.