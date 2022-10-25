Join IEEE Spectrum editors on 27 Oct. at 1pm ET for a conversation on social audio app Clubhouse.

Learn more
Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

The InstituteTopicTypeNews

Sophia Muirhead Is IEEE’s Next Executive Director

She is the organization’s current general counsel

1 min read
woman wearing glasses and green sweater smiling against a white background

Sophia Muirhead will be IEEE’s next executive director and chief operating officer.

Sophia Muirhead

Sophia “Sophie” Muirhead is the IEEE’s next executive director and chief operating officer. She is the first woman to hold the position. She is set to start her new job on 1 January, succeeding Stephen Welby.

Muirhead has been the IEEE’s general counsel and chief compliance officer since 2019. During that time, she improved the company’s standards, finance, and publishing protocols; oversaw the evolution of the organization’s contracting process; and deftly navigated export controls, sanctions, and other compliance regulations.

“Sophia has a proven track record of working in collaboration with the Board of Directors and a deep understanding of our organization,” K.J. Ray Liu, IEEE president and CEO, said in a news release announcing her appointment. “Her breadth of experience will enhance the Board’s continuing work to provide a professional home for our members, and to serve the engineering and technology community worldwide.”

Muirhead is quoted in the release as saying she was “attracted to IEEE in 2019 because it is a mission-based organization designed to benefit the public interest [and] its members, and serve a greater purpose.”

“I am truly honored and excited to be selected as IEEE’s next executive director and COO,” she said. “I am looking forward to collaborating with IEEE’s leadership, members, and staff to further IEEE’s mission around the world.”

Prior to joining IEEE, she was senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary at The Conference Board, a global business membership organization.

Muirhead earned a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hunter College, in New York City.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ieee newsieee executive directorsophia “sophie” muirheadstephen welbyk.j. ray liutype:ti
The Conversation (0)
A flat building rooftop with a chimney stack. In the distance, through the tops of some trees the top of the Empire State Building is visible. A directional antenna is mounted on the stack pointed towards the Empire State Building while another antenna points in the opposite direction. Cables connect the antenna to a battery pack, KrakenRF radio and a Raspberry Pi on the roof.
car sitting in a parking lot
Close up of a security camera

Get unlimited IEEE Spectrum access

Become an IEEE member and get exclusive access to more stories and resources, including our vast article archive and full PDF downloads
Get access to unlimited IEEE Spectrum content
Network with other technology professionals
Establish a professional profile
Create a group to share and collaborate on projects
Discover IEEE events and activities
Join and participate in discussions
ComputingTopicTypeFeature

Why Functional Programming Should Be the Future of Software Development

It’s hard to learn, but your code will produce fewer nasty surprises

11 min read
Vertical
A plate of spaghetti made from code with a single strand of "spaghetti code" being pulled from the top of the frame in a neverending loop on a blue gradient background.
Shira Inbar
DarkBlue1

You’d expectthe longest and most costly phase in the lifecycle of a software product to be the initial development of the system, when all those great features are first imagined and then created. In fact, the hardest part comes later, during the maintenance phase. That’s when programmers pay the price for the shortcuts they took during development.

So why did they take shortcuts? Maybe they didn’t realize that they were cutting any corners. Only when their code was deployed and exercised by a lot of users did its hidden flaws come to light. And maybe the developers were rushed. Time-to-market pressures would almost guarantee that their software will contain more bugs than it would otherwise.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
{"imageShortcodeIds":["31996907"]}