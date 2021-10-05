Happy IEEE Day! IEEE Day celebrates the first time in history when engineers worldwide and IEEE members gathered to share their technical ideas in 1884.
Worldwide celebrations demonstrate the ways thousands of IEEE members in local communities join together to collaborate on ideas that leverage technology for a better tomorrow.
From activities such as IEEE Day Contest Submission and Voting and member discounts such as IEEE Day Offers, this holiday-special newsletter can help you find what you are looking for to advance your educational and career endeavors.
Here are highlights from this month's IEEE Member Benefits Bulletin, listing select IEEE Day activities and events, as well as educational and technical resources that IEEE Members have access to.
Featured Article
On this day, we IEEE Members acknowledge and celebrate the wonderful advancements in engineering and look forward to sharing more ideas for the betterment of humanity.
—Muhammad Ahsan Farooqui, IEEE Day 2021 Chair
Activities Around IEEE
Achieve An IEEE Day 2021 Collabratec Badge
The IEEE Day volunteers are excited to share the IEEE Day 2021 badge journey they created for you! There are chances for you to win prizes, including a grand prize! Continue to follow the IEEE Day Collabratec community for other surprises.
Test Your Future Tech Knowledge And Win Prizes
In honor of IEEE Day, take the challenge, learn more about what IEEE is doing to advance current, emerging, and future technologies. Answer the quiz (open during the entire month of October) for the chance to win a Fire Tablet, gift bag and other prizes. Learn more.
Get a first look at all these amazing educational resources IEEE has to offer. This IEEE Day, learn about IEEE Education Week (4-8 April 2022), a weeklong celebration of educational opportunities in pre-university STEM, university, and continuing professional education. To learn more and get involved, visit the newly launched website.
Join ComSoc In Celebrating IEEE Day With These Special Offers
IEEE ComSoc celebrates IEEE Day with special discounts on membership and training through 21 October. New members enjoy 20% off when they join. Registrants receive a 15% discount on the "Cloud-Native 5G: Architecture, Enablers, and Roadmap" training course. Visit the IEEE ComSoc IEEE Day web page to learn more.
Celebrate IEEE Day With IEEE Educational Activities
For IEEE Day 2021, the IEEE Learning Network (ILN) is offering 10 select courses at US$10 each. Jumpstart your learning on cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Machine Learning, Blockchain, and more! See the courses and start learning today!
IEEE Day Contest Submission And Voting
A photo contest and a 60-second innovation video contest are being organized as part of IEEE Day. Take a look at the contest rules and enter for a chance to win prizes. IEEE members and non-members are encouraged to vote (one vote per entry).
Submit Your IEEE Day & Young Professional Event(s)
Celebrate IEEE Day with your local organizational Unit and submit your events to the Event submission platform. All of the events that have been submitted by 15 October will be displayed on the Event Map.
What Members Are Reading
IEEE-USA InSight: Driving Engagement Is Within Your Control
Your events will not be as strong as they can be if you do not proactively take steps to drive engagement. IEEE member and author, Paige Kassalen, explains how to do this and drive stronger engagement for your events. Learn more.
IEEE-USA InSight: How Leaders Can Cultivate Grit In The Workplace
In our world full of fad diets and halfway completed DIY projects, grit — sustained passion and perseverance — seems to be wanting. Author Jacquelyn Adams offers some tips on promoting that rare trait in your work environment. Learn more.
IEEE President's Note: Investing in IEEE's Financial Future
Kathy Land talks about how the NextGen system will simplify and streamline business processes. Click here to learn more.
A Recipe For Laboratory Success
The teaching laboratory plays an important role in engineering education, helping the development of cognitive, psychomotor and affective skills. Check out this Teaching Excellence Hub article to see how elements are needed for a successful laboratory activity.
Educational and Careers Resources
Add value and credibility to your technical courses, conferences or virtual events by issuing IEEE Certificates. With the IEEE Certificates, you can offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and Professional Development hours (PDHs) for virtual and in-person educational events. Learn more today.
Apply To Become A Program Evaluator
The IEEE Educational Activities Board (EAB) is seeking qualified professionals from industry, government, and academic sectors to serve as Program Evaluators to assist in accrediting Engineering and Engineering Technology Programs for the Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) and the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission (ETAC) of ABET, Inc. The deadline for submitting an application is 5 November 2021. This is a strictly volunteer position. (PLEASE NOTE: ETAC Applicants must be IEEE Members. EAC Applicants must be IEEE SENIOR MEMBERS.) General information and the link to submit through the ABET website for prospective applicants can be found here.
"IEEE gave me a lot in all aspects and visibility across the globe. My association with IEEE brought radical and drastic changes in my profession and it helped me a lot in research, innovation, and teaching-learning activities. I can not think of a life without IEEE."
Virtual Events
COMPLIMENTARY Live Healthcare Summit, Integrating BHI And AI To Combat Pandemics
From 4-7 October, learn, interact with global subject matter experts on progress made in the fight against COVID-19, and in better preparations for future pandemics, through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods and tools with Biomedical and Health Informatics (BHI). Attend the data hackathon and poster presentations on the power of BHI and AI in combating pandemics. Click here for more details.
Shaping The Future Through IEEE Engineering And Technology Education
Engineering and technology education is crucial to help today's technical professionals meet the challenges they face. Join 2021 IEEE President Susan K. (Kathy) Land as she shares how IEEE is leading the way in providing innovative educational experiences around the world and increasing diversity throughout STEM-impacted industries. Come join her as she provides an update on what has now become a portfolio of lifelong learning opportunities. Learn about some of our pre-university STEM, university, and continuing professional education programs. These programs offer the continuing development of those critical knowledge and skills needed to provide support to students and practicing professionals around the globe as they work in an increasingly challenging and ever more technically complex world. Discover how you can be part of our mission to provide impactful educational experiences to prepare our leaders of the future! Learn more.
Register Today For The Women In Science & Technology: Volunteering To Lead Panel
IEEE President Kathy Land is hosting a live, virtual panel discussion with the top female leadership in nonprofit membership organizations representing the many facets of the science, technology, and engineering industries. The discussion will focus on why the panelists chose to pursue careers in these industries and their experiences as women in science and technology. Learn more.
Cybersecurity Considerations For An Effective Cyber Strategy Within Your Workforce
28 October | 1pm ET Get an understanding of the current cybersecurity trends that will help you determine the level of cyber threats to your organization. Join IEEE and ISACA on 28 October at 1pm at the free virtual event, Cybersecurity Considerations for an Effective Cyber Strategy Within Your Workforce. Register today!
IEEE STEM Summit- Register Today!
Share. Give Back. Inspire. Are you an IEEE member interested in pre-university STEM Outreach or an active IEEE volunteer already engaged in STEM Outreach? The IEEE STEM Summit, taking place 1-6 November 2021, is for you! Join us as we share and learn from one another on all things STEM! Click here to learn more.
E-Books and Publications
Free E-Book: Engineering Activities For The Classroom – Vol. 2: Energy In Our World
In Book 2 of his IEEE-USA educational series, Harry T. Roman takes a deep dive into how energy has an impact on our world every day, and offers energy-related activities to help develop lesson plans or assignments for students. FREE download for all IEEE members.
IEEE-USA Releases Final Compilation Of Women In Engineering E-Books
This sixth and final volume in IEEE-USA's popular Women in Engineering e-book compilations includes four inspiring narratives written by successful women engineers and technologists. Free download for all IEEE members!
What Members Are Talking About
Are You IEEE-HKN?
If you were inducted into IEEE-HKN, the Honor Society of IEEE, and it is not included on your membership card, then it's not on your IEEE member record. Contact us now to update your record and to reconnect.
Member Discounts
There is still time to take advantage of some great IEEE Day Offers. Here are a few to consider: ILN Courses, IEEE Communications Society Membership, and IEEE Future Directions. Check the IEEE Day website for the details on all this year's Offers.
Member Discount For Proceeding Of The IEEE Subscription And Single Issues
As a valued IEEE member, you can start your annual subscription to the Proceedings at just US$52, a huge savings for accessing all the invaluable content to be published in 2022. Visit the Memberships and Subscriptions Catalog to add your subscription today. Members can also purchase single issue copies at a discounted rate (sign in to access the discount code).
A New Way To Save With Your IEEE Membership
IWG works with IEEE to offer members an exclusive 10% discount on selected workspace solutions. IWG provides workspace solutions that can be tailored to your exact business needs with locations available worldwide. Learn more.
Save On Dell For The Month Of October
Explore new deals this month with the Dell Small Business Program (US) and Dell Member Purchase Program (Canada). Starting in October 2021, Dell Small Business discount will now be available to members in the UK and Northern Ireland. Learn more.
Get Involved
October Is Cybersecurity Month
The IEEE Computer Society encourages everyone to take some time to reflect on the many new and persistent threats that challenge the computing industry and our everyday lives. Make sure your company and personal practices stay cyber secure. Bookmark this page as it will be updated throughout the month with new resources to keep you informed!
Nominate Someone for an IEEE Technical Field Award and Eric Herz Staff Award
Nominations are due 15 January for the IEEE TFAs and the IEEE Eric Herz Outstanding Staff Member Award. Nominate a colleague today!
Help Transform Local Communities Across The Globe
EPICS (Engineering Projects in Community Service) in IEEE gives university students a platform to work with engineering professionals to develop solutions that transform communities across the globe. Imagine your company supporting a project that helps a small village become more sustainable or working with students to build an app that reads sign language. To learn more, please visit us here.
Join us in congratulating the 2021 IEEE STEM Ambassadors. These volunteers are helping IEEE empower the next generation of technology innovators through their efforts in providing STEM outreach in their local communities. Learn who they are today and see how you can get involved!
IEEE History
Batteries For Storage Go Back To October 1879
A patent for a storage battery was issued to Elihu Thomson and Edwin Houston on 14 October 1879; the patent states that the battery may be used as an energy bank. (Earlier devices that could function as storage batteries were not invented for that purpose.)
October Tech History And The Beginnings Of Electrical Consumer Devices
In October 1780, Alessandro Volta sent a letter to Carlo Count of Firmian announcing that his electric lighter was a success and was being manufactured by the famous instrument maker Edward Nairne, who had presented it to the Royal Society. Volta's lighter was the first electric household appliance.
Folsom Powerhouse, now an IEEE Milestone, was the first to transmit power over a long distance.
