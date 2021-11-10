FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

The Institute Topic Type News Careers

Digitally Transform Your Company With These 5 Courses

They cover key concepts, implementation, and forecasting

2 min read
A hand over a glowing tablet with floating icons in between.
iStockphoto

To continue operating during pandemic-related shutdowns, organizations around the world underwent digital transformations. Examples include using remote technology to collaborate with employees and customers and employing automation to improve customer experiences. Now, as the world tries to determine the new normal, many companies are expanding the use of digital transformation as a tool for growth.

A recent McKinsey survey on digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic shows that organizations sped up the digitization of their customer and supply chain operations after more consumers shifted to online ordering. Companies that lost revenue in the past few years tended to be behind in using digital technology, the survey found.

How can you ensure your organization is prepared for a digital society? To help, IEEE Educational Activities created a five-course program, Digital Transformation: Moving Toward a Digital Society.

"Digital transformation is permeating every industry and is going to be everywhere," says course creator Roberto Saracco, IEEE senior member and head of the industry advisory board of the IEEE Future Directions Committee. "It is important for organizations to understand how digitizing their business will affect their consumers and operations."

These are the courses:

Understanding Key Concepts. Technical professionals can come away with an understanding of how digital transformation changes organizations and reshapes market niches while learning about the concept of technological ecosystems.

Drivers of Digital Transformation. Learn about communications artificial intelligence, big data, and digital twins.

Forecasting Tools and Methods. Explore tools and applications that can be used to look into the future.

Game-Changing Opportunities. This course explores the impact advanced technology is likely to have on industries including agriculture, energy, education, finance, and health care.

Implementation—From Theory to Practice. This session focuses on psychological, social, and political considerations that could help with deployment.

Individuals who complete the course program can earn up to 0.5 continuing-education units or 5 professional development hour credits, plus a digital badge.

Institutions interested in the program can contact an IEEE account specialist to learn more.

Visit the IEEE Learning Network for member and nonmember pricing.

FREE EVENT

To learn more about how digital transformation can impact your company, register for The Benefits of Digital Transformation for Organizations, a free virtual event to be held on 16 November at noon New York time. It is being hosted by IEEE Educational Activities and presented by Saracco. The session will be available on demand two hours after the live event concludes.

Johanna Perez
is a digital marketing specialist for IEEE Educational Activities.
Aerospace Topic Type Feature Telecommunications

​​Why the World’s Militaries Are Embracing 5G

To fight on tomorrow's more complicated battlefields, militaries must adapt commercial technologies

15 min read
4 large military vehicles on a dirt road. The third carries a red container box. Hovering above them in a blue sky is a large drone.

In August 2021, engineers from Lockheed and the U.S. Army demonstrated a flying 5G network, with base stations installed on multicopters, at the U.S. Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center, in Michigan. Driverless military vehicles followed a human-driven truck at up to 50 kilometers per hour. Powerful processors on the multicopters shared the processing and communications chores needed to keep the vehicles in line.

Lockheed Martin

It's 2035, and the sun beats down on a vast desert coastline. A fighter jet takes off accompanied by four unpiloted aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a mission of reconnaissance and air support. A dozen special forces soldiers have moved into a town in hostile territory, to identify targets for an air strike on a weapons cache. Commanders need live visual evidence to correctly identify the targets for the strike and to minimize damage to surrounding buildings. The problem is that enemy jamming has blacked out the team's typical radio-frequency bands around the cache. Conventional, civilian bands are a no-go because they'd give away the team's position.

As the fighter jet and its automated wingmen cross into hostile territory, they are already sweeping the ground below with radio-frequency, infrared, and optical sensors to identify potential threats. On a helmet-mounted visor display, the pilot views icons on a map showing the movements of antiaircraft batteries and RF jammers, as well as the special forces and the locations of allied and enemy troops.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less