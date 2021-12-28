FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Topic The Institute News Type

IEEE Honors Pioneering Engineers

Asad Madni and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution are among the awardees

3 min read
A group of gold IEEE Medals on black background.
Find Out Who Received a 2021 IEEE Major Award
IEEE Awards Program

Meet the recipients of the 2022 IEEE medals, service awards, honorary membership, and corporate recognition. The awards are presented on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.

IEEE MEDAL OF HONOR

Sponsor: IEEE Foundation

ASAD M. MADNI

University of California, Los Angeles

“For pioneering contributions to the development and commercialization of innovative sensing and systems technologies, and for distinguished research leadership.”

IEEE FRANCES E. ALLEN MEDAL

Sponsor: IBM

Corecipients:

EUGENE W. MYERS

Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics and Center for Systems Biology

Dresden, Germany

WEBB MILLER

The Pennsylvania State University, retired

State College, Pa.

“For pioneering contributions to sequence analysis algorithms and their applications to biosequence search, genome sequencing, and comparative genome analyses.”

IEEE ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL MEDAL

Sponsor: Nokia Bell Labs

P. R. Kumar

Texas A&M University

College Station

“For seminal contributions to the modeling, analysis, and design of wireless networks.”

IEEE MILDRED DRESSELHAUS MEDAL

Sponsor: Google

ANANTHA CHANDRAKASAN

MIT

“For contributions to ultralow-power circuits and systems, and for leadership in academia and advancing diversity in the profession.”

IEEE EDISON MEDAL

Sponsor: Samsung Electronics Co.

ALAN BOVIK

The University of Texas at Austin

"For pioneering high-impact scientific and engineering contributions leading to the perceptually optimized global streaming and sharing of visual media.”

IEEE MEDAL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

Sponsor: Toyota Motor Corp.

Corecipients:

SAGAWA MASATO

Advanced Magnetic Materials

Korat, Thailand

JOHN J. CROAT

John Croat Consulting, Inc.

Naples, Fla.

“For contributions to the development of rare earth-iron-boron permanent magnets for use in high-efficiency motors, generators, and other devices.”

IEEE FOUNDERS MEDAL

Sponsor: IEEE Richard and Mary Jo Stanley Memorial Fund of the IEEE Foundation

JOHN BROOKS SLAUGHTER

University of Southern California, Los Angeles

“For leadership and administration significantly advancing inclusion and racial diversity in the engineering profession across government, academic, and non-profit organizations.”

IEEE RICHARD W. HAMMING MEDAL

Sponsor: Qualcomm

MADHU SUDAN

Harvard

“For fundamental contributions to probabilistically checkable proofs and list decoding of Reed-Solomon codes.”

IEEE MEDAL FOR INNOVATIONS IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

Sponsor: IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

JAMES G. FUJIMOTO

MIT

“For pioneering the development and commercialization of optical coherence tomography for medical imaging and diagnostics.”

IEEE THEODORE W. HISSEY OUTSTANDING YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD

Sponsor: IEEE Young Professionals, Photonics Society, Power & Energy Society

EDHEM (EDDIE) ČUSTOVIĆ

La Trobe University

Bundoora, Victoria, Australia

“For leadership in the empowerment and development of technology professionals globally.”

IEEE JACK S. KILBY SIGNAL PROCESSING MEDAL

Sponsor: Apple

DAVID L. DONOHO

Stanford

“For groundbreaking contributions to sparse signal recovery and compressed sensing.”

IEEE/RSE JAMES CLERK MAXWELL MEDAL

Funder: ARM

INGO WOLFF

IMST GmbH

Kamp-Lintfort, Germany

“For the development of numerical electromagnetic field analysis techniques to design advanced mobile and satellite communication systems.”

IEEE JAMES H. MULLIGAN, JR. EDUCATION MEDAL

Sponsor: MathWorks, Pearson, Lockheed Martin Corp., and the IEEE Life Members Fund

NED MOHAN

University of Minnesota

Minneapolis

“For leadership in power engineering education by developing courses, textbooks, labs, and a faculty network.”

IEEE JUN-ICHI NISHIZAWA MEDAL

Sponsor: The Federation of Electric Power Companies, Japan

UMESH K. MISHRA

University of California, Santa Barbara

“For contributions to the development of gallium nitride-based electronics.”

IEEE ROBERT N. NOYCE MEDAL

Sponsor: Intel Corp.

JINGSHENG JASON CONG

University of California, Los Angeles

“For fundamental contributions to electronic design automation and FPGA design methods.”

IEEE DENNIS J. PICARD MEDAL FOR RADAR TECHNOLOGIES AND APPLICATIONS

Sponsor: Raytheon Technologies

MOENESS G. AMIN

Villanova University, Pa.

“For contributions to radar signal processing across a wide range of applications including through-the-wall imaging and health monitoring.”

IEEE MEDAL IN POWER ENGINEERING

Sponsors: IEEE Industry Applications, Industrial Electronics, Power Electronics, and Power & Energy societies

THOMAS M. JAHNS

University of Wisconsin, Madison

“For contributions to the development of high-efficiency permanent magnet machines and drives.”

IEEE SIMON RAMO MEDAL

Sponsor: Northrop Grumman Corp.

PRAVIN VARAIYA

University of California, Berkeley

“For seminal contributions to the engineering, analysis, and design of complex energy, transportation, and communication systems.”

IEEE JOHN VON NEUMANN MEDAL

Sponsor: IBM Corp.

DEBORAH ESTRIN

Cornell

“For leadership in mobile and wireless sensing systems technologies and applications, including personal health management.”

IEEE CORPORATE INNOVATION AWARD

Sponsor: IEEE

THE ARGO PROGRAM

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Mass.

“For innovation in large-scale autonomous observations in oceanography with global impacts in marine and climate science and technology.”

IEEE RICHARD M. EMBERSON AWARD

Sponsor: IEEE Technical Activities Board

FRED MINTZER

Blue Gene Watson Supercomputer Center

IBM T. J. Watson Research Center, retired

Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

“For outstanding leadership of technical activities including the IEEE Collabratec and TAB technology-centric communities.”

IEEE HARADEN PRATT AWARD

Sponsor: IEEE Foundation

JOSEPH V. LILLIE

BIZPHYX, retired

Lafayette, La.

“For sustained and outstanding focus on the engagement of volunteers and staff in implementing continuous improvement of IEEE operations.”

IEEE HONORARY MEMBERSHIP

Sponsor: IEEE

CALYAMPUDI RADHAKRISHNA (C.R.) RAO

The Pennsylvania State University

State College, Pa.

University at Buffalo

“For contributions to fundamental statistical theories and their applications to engineering and science, particularly in signal processing and communications.”

For additional information on the recipients and the awards process, visit the IEEE Awards website.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
IEEE Awards ieee awards recipients IEEE Medal of Honor ieee member news
Lynn Frassetti
Lynn Frassetti is the senior awards presentation and communications specialist for IEEE Awards Activities.
The Conversation (0)
A man wearing a surgical mask holding a smartphone walks by a sign that says Microsoft and presumably “Microsoft” in Chinese characters as well
Conceptual illustration showing part of an artificial neural network consisting of spherical nodes connected by silvery lines.

Get unlimited IEEE Spectrum access

Become an IEEE member and get exclusive access to more stories and resources, including our vast article archive and full PDF downloads
Get access to unlimited IEEE Spectrum content
Network with other technology professionals
Establish a professional profile
Create a group to share and collaborate on projects
Discover IEEE events and activities
Join and participate in discussions
Topic Magazine Type Feature Robotics Special reports

A Robot for the Worst Job in the Warehouse

Boston Dynamics’ Stretch can move 800 heavy boxes per hour

4 min read
A robot near a conveyor belt with a box being placed by the robot.

Stretch can autonomously transfer boxes onto a roller conveyor fast enough to keep up with an experienced human worker.

Bob O’Connor
Yellow

As COVID-19 stresses global supply chains, the logistics industry is looking to automation to help keep workers safe and boost their efficiency. But there are many warehouse operations that don’t lend themselves to traditional automation—namely, tasks where the inputs and outputs of a process aren’t always well defined and can’t be completely controlled. A new generation of robots with the intelligence and flexibility to handle the kind of variation that people take in stride is entering warehouse environments. A prime example is Stretch, a new robot from Boston Dynamics that can move heavy boxes where they need to go just as fast as an experienced warehouse worker.

Stretch’s design is somewhat of a departure from the humanoid and quadrupedal robots that Boston Dynamics is best known for, such as Atlas and Spot. With its single massive arm, a gripper packed with sensors and an array of suction cups, and an omnidirectional mobile base, Stretch can transfer boxes that weigh as much as 50 pounds (23 kilograms) from the back of a truck to a conveyor belt at a rate of 800 boxes per hour. An experienced human worker can move boxes at a similar rate, but not all day long, whereas Stretch can go for 16 hours before recharging. And this kind of work is punishing on the human body, especially when heavy boxes have to be moved from near a trailer’s ceiling or floor.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less