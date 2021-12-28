IEEE Honors Pioneering Engineers

Meet the recipients of the 2022 IEEE medals, service awards, honorary membership, and corporate recognition. The awards are presented on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.
Sponsor: IEEE Foundation
University of California, Los Angeles
“For pioneering contributions to the development and commercialization of innovative sensing and systems technologies, and for distinguished research leadership.”
Sponsor: IBM
Corecipients:
Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics and Center for Systems Biology
Dresden, Germany
The Pennsylvania State University, retired
State College, Pa.
“For pioneering contributions to sequence analysis algorithms and their applications to biosequence search, genome sequencing, and comparative genome analyses.”
IEEE ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL MEDAL
Sponsor: Nokia Bell Labs
College Station
“For seminal contributions to the modeling, analysis, and design of wireless networks.”
IEEE MILDRED DRESSELHAUS MEDAL
Sponsor: Google
“For contributions to ultralow-power circuits and systems, and for leadership in academia and advancing diversity in the profession.”
Sponsor: Samsung Electronics Co.
The University of Texas at Austin
"For pioneering high-impact scientific and engineering contributions leading to the perceptually optimized global streaming and sharing of visual media.”
IEEE MEDAL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES
Sponsor: Toyota Motor Corp.
Corecipients:
Korat, Thailand
JOHN J. CROAT
John Croat Consulting, Inc.
Naples, Fla.
“For contributions to the development of rare earth-iron-boron permanent magnets for use in high-efficiency motors, generators, and other devices.”
Sponsor: IEEE Richard and Mary Jo Stanley Memorial Fund of the IEEE Foundation
University of Southern California, Los Angeles
“For leadership and administration significantly advancing inclusion and racial diversity in the engineering profession across government, academic, and non-profit organizations.”
Sponsor: Qualcomm
“For fundamental contributions to probabilistically checkable proofs and list decoding of Reed-Solomon codes.”
IEEE MEDAL FOR INNOVATIONS IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY
Sponsor: IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society
“For pioneering the development and commercialization of optical coherence tomography for medical imaging and diagnostics.”
IEEE THEODORE W. HISSEY OUTSTANDING YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD
Sponsor: IEEE Young Professionals, Photonics Society, Power & Energy Society
Bundoora, Victoria, Australia
“For leadership in the empowerment and development of technology professionals globally.”
IEEE JACK S. KILBY SIGNAL PROCESSING MEDAL
Sponsor: Apple
“For groundbreaking contributions to sparse signal recovery and compressed sensing.”
IEEE/RSE JAMES CLERK MAXWELL MEDAL
Funder: ARM
Kamp-Lintfort, Germany
“For the development of numerical electromagnetic field analysis techniques to design advanced mobile and satellite communication systems.”
IEEE JAMES H. MULLIGAN, JR. EDUCATION MEDAL
Sponsor: MathWorks, Pearson, Lockheed Martin Corp., and the IEEE Life Members Fund
Minneapolis
“For leadership in power engineering education by developing courses, textbooks, labs, and a faculty network.”
Sponsor: The Federation of Electric Power Companies, Japan
University of California, Santa Barbara
“For contributions to the development of gallium nitride-based electronics.”
Sponsor: Intel Corp.
University of California, Los Angeles
“For fundamental contributions to electronic design automation and FPGA design methods.”
IEEE DENNIS J. PICARD MEDAL FOR RADAR TECHNOLOGIES AND APPLICATIONS
Sponsor: Raytheon Technologies
Villanova University, Pa.
“For contributions to radar signal processing across a wide range of applications including through-the-wall imaging and health monitoring.”
IEEE MEDAL IN POWER ENGINEERING
Sponsors: IEEE Industry Applications, Industrial Electronics, Power Electronics, and Power & Energy societies
University of Wisconsin, Madison
“For contributions to the development of high-efficiency permanent magnet machines and drives.”
Sponsor: Northrop Grumman Corp.
University of California, Berkeley
“For seminal contributions to the engineering, analysis, and design of complex energy, transportation, and communication systems.”
Sponsor: IBM Corp.
“For leadership in mobile and wireless sensing systems technologies and applications, including personal health management.”
IEEE CORPORATE INNOVATION AWARD
Sponsor: IEEE
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Mass.
“For innovation in large-scale autonomous observations in oceanography with global impacts in marine and climate science and technology.”
IEEE RICHARD M. EMBERSON AWARD
Sponsor: IEEE Technical Activities Board
Blue Gene Watson Supercomputer Center
IBM T. J. Watson Research Center, retired
Yorktown Heights, N.Y.
“For outstanding leadership of technical activities including the IEEE Collabratec and TAB technology-centric communities.”
Sponsor: IEEE Foundation
BIZPHYX, retired
Lafayette, La.
“For sustained and outstanding focus on the engagement of volunteers and staff in implementing continuous improvement of IEEE operations.”
Sponsor: IEEE
CALYAMPUDI RADHAKRISHNA (C.R.) RAO
The Pennsylvania State University
State College, Pa.
“For contributions to fundamental statistical theories and their applications to engineering and science, particularly in signal processing and communications.”
For additional information on the recipients and the awards process, visit the IEEE Awards website.
- IEEE Medal of Honor Goes to Data Compression Pioneer Jacob Ziv ... ›
- IEEE Medal of Honor Goes to Transistor Pioneer Chenming Hu ... ›