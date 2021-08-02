Kathy (nee Kowalenko) has worked for IEEE since 1992, and as editor in chief for The Institute since 2000. She writes about all aspects of IEEE, its members, and the technology they’re involved in. Kathy has a bachelor’s degree in applied communication from Rider University, in Lawrenceville, N.J., and holds a master’s degree in corporate and public communication from Monmouth University, in West Long Branch, N.J.