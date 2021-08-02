FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

IEEE 802, IEEE 1547, IEEE 11073. These might seem like just a bunch of letters and numbers, but they are technical standards that have impacted our lives.

IEEE 802 is the suite of standards widely used for the Ethernet and Wi-Fi. IEEE 1547 provides guidelines to help increase the use of renewable energy sources. IEEE 11073 is intended to enable medical devices to share information about our health with each other.

Today there are nearly 1,200 published IEEE standards that aim to make our lives easier and safer, and the world more sustainable.

Every year on 14 October—World Standards Day—the IEEE Standards Association celebrates the importance of standards development by running a video contest. This year's theme is IEEE Standards That Transform Our Lives and Work. IEEE SA is looking for videos of less than 2 minutes that support the theme. They can even be self-recorded, animated, documentaries, or music videos. Each video will be judged on relevance, creativity, originality, and quality.

Check out the videos of past winners–who covered standards on energy efficiency, robotics, and smart cities—to get ideas.

To help you find inspiration for your video, IEEE SA has provided several resources. They include an overview of why standards are important and a list of IEEE standards that we use every day. You can browse IEEE standards that have been categorized by specific industries and technologies.

Up to three videos will be selected, and each winner will receive US $500. The submission deadline is 15 September. The contest rules can be found here.

contest ethernet ieee news ieee standards association technical standards wi-fi products and services
Kathy Pretz

Kathy (nee Kowalenko) has worked for IEEE since 1992, and as editor in chief for The Institute since 2000. She writes about all aspects of IEEE, its members, and the technology they’re involved in. Kathy has a bachelor’s degree in applied communication from Rider University, in Lawrenceville, N.J., and holds a master’s degree in corporate and public communication from Monmouth University, in West Long Branch, N.J.

The Conversation (0)

