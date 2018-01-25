3 More Documentaries for Engineers

Last August, IEEE Spectrum plucked three films from the video deluge that we felt were particularly suited for engineers. Now, we’ve waded back in to bring you three more apropos documentaries that have recently become available to stream or download.

California Typewriter Photo: Gravitas Ventures Tom Hanks explains his love of clacking keys in California Typewriter. We murdered it. There is no one more directly to blame for the demise of the typewriter than EEs. We built the computers and the displays that birthed word processing, and swept a century-old technology from homes and offices. (In one sense, though, we immortalized the typewriter even as we killed it, with QWERTY keyboards still flashing up on our smartphones when it comes time to actually write anything.) So it’s only fitting to honor the typewriter by watching this documentary. California Typewriter follows three threads: a collector on the hunt for a surviving example of the first commercially successful typewriter; an artist who dismantles typewriters and turns the pieces into sculpture; and a struggling typewriter repair shop in Berkeley, Calif. (Of particular interest to me was the enormous variety of designs found in 19th-century typewriters, reminiscent of the variety found during the mini- and microcomputer boom that lasted from 1965 to 1985.) You might come away thinking there’s some life in these mechanical contraptions yet.

AlphaGo Photo: Reel as Dirt/Moxie Pictures AlphaGo tells the story of the Go contest where humanity went down. As extensively covered in Spectrum and elsewhere, the AlphaGo artificial-intelligence program was generally considered to be tilting at windmills when in 2016 it took on Lee Sedol, the world champion of the Go board game. Go is a vastly more challenging game than chess, in which a computer achieved supremacy in 1997. But AlphaGo was designed to teach itself how to play, learning first from a store of games played by humans, and then by playing itself over and over. The result was a program that can play in surprising ways, and it defeated Sedol in three games straight. The documentary AlphaGo is an excellent memoir of this matchup, with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Sedol and the architects of the program. The result is a fascinating chronicle of the mixed feelings surrounding the day when the greatest human player of the deepest game in the world fell to the machine.