Industrial Functional Safety Training from UL Solutions

Build knowledge and skills to better navigate today's functional safety landscape

3 min read
Man wearing safety helmet, goggles, and overalls stands near industrial equipment

UL Solutions offer personnel certification at both the professional and expert levels in automotive, autonomous vehicles, electronics and semiconductors, machinery, industrial automation, and cybersecurity.

UL Solutions

This is a sponsored article brought to you by UL Solutions.

Invest in building your team’s excellence with functional safety training and certification services from UL Solutions, a global safety science leader.

Our UL Certified Functional Safety Certification programs provide your team opportunities to learn about — or deepen their existing knowledge and skills in — functional safety to achieve professional credentials in this space.

We offer personnel certification at both the professional and expert levels in automotive, autonomous vehicles, electronics and semiconductors, machinery, industrial automation, and cybersecurity.

You can now register for any of the offerings listed below. All our instructor-led, virtual courses provide a deep dive into key functional safety standards.

IEC 61511

UL Certified Functional Safety Professional in IEC 61511 Class with Exam - Virtual

This three-day course provides a comprehensive overview of the IEC 61511:2016 and ANSI/ISA 61511:2018 standards for the process industry. Participants who complete all three days of training can take a two-hour certification exam on the morning of the fourth day. Those who pass the exam earn individual certification as a UL Certified Functional Safety Professional in IEC 61511 or UL-CFSP.

Purchase training→

IEC 61508

Functional Safety Overview and Designing Safety-Related Electronic Control Systems in Accordance with IEC 61508 Standard Class with Exam - Virtual (English)

This three-day course helps engineers, developers and managers successfully apply IEC 61508 to their safety-related electrical systems. IEC 61508 serves as the base functional safety standard for various industries, including process, nuclear and machinery, among others. This course includes a one-hour follow-up Q&A session (scheduled at a later date) with one of UL Solutions’ functional safety experts.

Purchase training→

UL 4600

UL Certified Autonomy Safety Professional Training in UL 4600 2nd Edition Class with Exam - Virtual (English)

This 2.5-day course highlights modern-day autonomous robotics, industrial automation, sensors and semi-automated technologies and how they can apply to safety. The course focuses on UL 4600, the Standard for Evaluation of Autonomous Products, and includes information on related safety standards.

Purchase training→

Functional Safety Training for Earth-Moving Machinery in Agricultural Tractor and Construction Control Systems Per ISO 25119, ISO 13849 and ISO 19014

UL Certified Functional Safety Professional Training in Agriculture and Construction Machinery Class with Exam - Virtual (English)

This 2.5-day course will cover functional safety standards and concepts related to agricultural and construction earth-moving machinery. Applicable standards covered in this training include the EU Machinery Directive; ISO 19014:2018, Earth-Moving Machinery — Functional Safety — Part 1: Methodology to Determine Safety-Related Parts of the Control System and Performance Requirements; and ISO 25119:2018, Tractors and Machinery for Agriculture and Forestry — Safety-Related Parts of Control Systems. UL Solutions’ experts will cover topics such as hazard identification and risk assessment per ISO 12100:2010, Safety of Machinery — General Principles for Design — Risk Assessment and Risk Reduction. Case studies on a range of topics, including motor drives and safety product life cycles, will also help provide examples of how the requirements and concepts of the standards apply.

Purchase training→

ISO 13849, IEC 62061, IEC 61800-5-2, 25119, and the EU Machinery Directive

UL Certified Functional Safety Professional Training in Machinery Class with Exam - Virtual (English)

This 2.5-day course is for engineers working on programmable machinery and control systems. The training course will cover functional safety standards and concepts related to the EU Machinery Directive, including ISO 13849, Safety of Machinery - Safety-Related Parts of Control Systems; IEC 61800-5-2, Adjustable Speed Electrical Power Drive Systems - Part 5-2: Safety Requirements - Functional; and IEC 62061, Safety of Machinery - Functional Safety of Safety-Related Electrical, Electronic and Programmable Electronic Control Systems.

Purchase training→

The Bionic-Hand Arms Race

The prosthetics industry is too focused on high-tech limbs that are complicated, costly, and often impractical

12 min read
A photograph of a young woman with brown eyes and neck length hair dyed rose gold sits at a white table. In one hand she holds a carbon fiber robotic arm and hand. Her other arm ends near her elbow. Her short sleeve shirt has a pattern on it of illustrated hands.

The author, Britt Young, holding her Ottobock bebionic bionic arm.

Gabriela Hasbun. Makeup: Maria Nguyen for MAC cosmetics; Hair: Joan Laqui for Living Proof
In Jules Verne’s 1865 novel From the Earth to the Moon, members of the fictitious Baltimore Gun Club, all disabled Civil War veterans, restlessly search for a new enemy to conquer. They had spent the war innovating new, deadlier weaponry. By the war’s end, with “not quite one arm between four persons, and exactly two legs between six,” these self-taught amputee-weaponsmiths decide to repurpose their skills toward a new projectile: a rocket ship.

The story of the Baltimore Gun Club propelling themselves to the moon is about the extraordinary masculine power of the veteran, who doesn’t simply “overcome” his disability; he derives power and ambition from it. Their “crutches, wooden legs, artificial arms, steel hooks, caoutchouc [rubber] jaws, silver craniums [and] platinum noses” don’t play leading roles in their personalities—they are merely tools on their bodies. These piecemeal men are unlikely crusaders of invention with an even more unlikely mission. And yet who better to design the next great leap in technology than men remade by technology themselves?

Keep Reading ↓Show less