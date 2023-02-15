IEEE Spectrum
Robotics

Oh, Good: A Flying Robotic SPIDAR

Instead of actuators, this quadruped uses ducted thrusters to walk and fly

2 min read
An image sequence showing a black legged robot with thrusters on its legs going from walking to flying
Moju Zhao
Legged Robotmultimodal robotsrobotics

Robots with multimodal locomotion capability are almost always a compromise, because usually they’re a hodgepodge of mobility systems that don’t really work together. It’d be possible to make a legged robot fly by stapling a bunch of propellers to it, but at any given time, either the legs or the propellers are going to be mostly just awkward extra mass. Some robots make this compromise more elegantly than others, but it’s still a compromise.

A new quadrupedal robot under development at The University of Tokyo called SPIDAR aims to minimize this compromise by combining legs and propellers and relying on that combination for both walking and flying locomotion—instead of leg actuators, it’s got vectorable leg thrusters that can both move leg joints individually and get the entire robot completely airborne.

SPIDAR, in what is perhaps one of the worst backronyms of all time, stands for “SPherIcally vectorable and Distributed rotors assisted Air-ground amphibious quadruped Robot.” It is absolutely not a spider, since it has four legs rather than eight, but it does look sufficiently leggy to set off a similar squick response.

It’s generally true that if there are enough thrusters on a thing, that thing can become airborne. What’s really difficult is controlling it, and then doing something useful. And it gets even more difficult when you’ve got all kinds of wibbly-wobbly interconnected degrees of freedom that require constant management, as is the case with SPIDAR, and it’s pretty easy to tell that this is really just a functional prototype at the moment since it seems to be perpetually on the verge of tearing itself apart. Science!

Each of SPIDAR’s limb sections has a spherically vectorable dual thruster attached. These thrusters can “roll” around the limb as well as rotating orthogonally to it, providing thrust in any direction. The joints do currently have small servos to actuate them a little bit, but this is mainly to simplify the dynamics of the system in order to run everything onboard. The servos aren’t strong enough to support the weight of the robot, and its mobility does depend primarily on the thruster system. In total, SPIDAR has eight links with 16 joints, and weighs in at a hefty 15 kilograms, which includes eight batteries distributed along the links. Total flight time is 9 minutes, and the robot can walk for more than double that.

A four legged robot with thrusters on its limbs lies sprawled out on carpetMoju Zhao

Calling SPIDAR a “legged” robot might be a little shortsighted, since in their paper, the authors point out that the limbs could also be used for either terrestrial or aerial manipulation. It’s going to take some work to make it a stable enough platform for that, but the researchers are already hard at work on it.
The Conversation (0)
Energy

The Institute

Robotics

The Bionic-Hand Arms Race

The prosthetics industry is too focused on high-tech limbs that are complicated, costly, and often impractical

12 min read
A photograph of a young woman with brown eyes and neck length hair dyed rose gold sits at a white table. In one hand she holds a carbon fiber robotic arm and hand. Her other arm ends near her elbow. Her short sleeve shirt has a pattern on it of illustrated hands.

The author, Britt Young, holding her Ottobock bebionic bionic arm.

Gabriela Hasbun. Makeup: Maria Nguyen for MAC cosmetics; Hair: Joan Laqui for Living Proof
In Jules Verne’s 1865 novel From the Earth to the Moon, members of the fictitious Baltimore Gun Club, all disabled Civil War veterans, restlessly search for a new enemy to conquer. They had spent the war innovating new, deadlier weaponry. By the war’s end, with “not quite one arm between four persons, and exactly two legs between six,” these self-taught amputee-weaponsmiths decide to repurpose their skills toward a new projectile: a rocket ship.

The story of the Baltimore Gun Club propelling themselves to the moon is about the extraordinary masculine power of the veteran, who doesn’t simply “overcome” his disability; he derives power and ambition from it. Their “crutches, wooden legs, artificial arms, steel hooks, caoutchouc [rubber] jaws, silver craniums [and] platinum noses” don’t play leading roles in their personalities—they are merely tools on their bodies. These piecemeal men are unlikely crusaders of invention with an even more unlikely mission. And yet who better to design the next great leap in technology than men remade by technology themselves?

