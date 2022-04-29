IEEE Spectrum
Robotics Topic Artificial Intelligence Type Sponsored Article

Engineering the Future of Robotics

Save on conference passes to the 2022 Robotics Summit

2 min read
Banner ad for Robotics Summit & Expo

The 2022 Robotics Summit & Expo will take May 10-11, 2022, in Boston. This year's program will cover trending topics in the industry such as interoperability, cloud technology, autonomous mobile robots, human scale automation, collaborative robots, and more.

Robotics Summit & Expo

This sponsored article is brought to you by Robotics Summit & Expo.

The Robotics Summit & Expo is returning to Boston on May 10-11 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center!

This international event will bring attendees content that will help them to design, development, manufacture, and deliver commercial-class robots.

This year's program has an exceptional lineup of speakers covering trending topics in the industry such as interoperability, cloud technology, autonomous mobile robots, human scale automation, collaborative robots, motion control and so much more within the five dedicated tracks of the program.

Attendees will hear keynote presentations from industry thought leaders including:

  • Brian Gerkey, Co-founder/CEO, Open Robotics: "Robotics Needs a Babelfish: The Skinny on Robot Interoperability"
  • Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics Robotics: "Automation in the Warehouse: Optimizing Productivity with Business Intelligence"
  • Jon Hirschtick, General Manager of Onshape and Atlas, PTC: "The Future of Product Design in a Connected World"
  • Melonee Wise, VP of Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies: "Why the Cloud is a Force Multiplier for Robotics"
  • Greg Smith, President, Industrial Automation Group, Teradyne: "Collaborative Robotics: Resolving the Manufacturing Labor Crisis, Creating New Opportunities"
  • Kevin Blankespoor, VP & General Manager of Warehouse Robotics, Boston Dynamics: "The Next Generation of Mobile Robot Applications"

Not only does our event provide our attendees with educational sessions and access to some of the leading robotics companies around the nation but we also have complimentary events and unlimited networking opportunities for our attendees, including a reception on the expo floor, a career fair after the event, and a chance to walk Boston Dynamic's Spot quadruped.

Attendees will have access to two additional co-located events: The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum and DeviceTalks Boston.

For an additional bonus, you can save 25% on your full conference pass right now by using code RSE25 at checkout!

Robotics Topic Magazine Type Feature Special Reports

How the U.S. Army Is Turning Robots Into Team Players

Engineers battle the limits of deep learning for battlefield bots

11 min read
Robot with threads near a fallen branch

RoMan, the Army Research Laboratory's robotic manipulator, considers the best way to grasp and move a tree branch at the Adelphi Laboratory Center, in Maryland.

Evan Ackerman
LightGreen

“I should probably not be standing this close," I think to myself, as the robot slowly approaches a large tree branch on the floor in front of me. It's not the size of the branch that makes me nervous—it's that the robot is operating autonomously, and that while I know what it's supposed to do, I'm not entirely sure what it will do. If everything works the way the roboticists at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) in Adelphi, Md., expect, the robot will identify the branch, grasp it, and drag it out of the way. These folks know what they're doing, but I've spent enough time around robots that I take a small step backwards anyway.

This article is part of our special report on AI, “The Great AI Reckoning.”

The robot, named RoMan, for Robotic Manipulator, is about the size of a large lawn mower, with a tracked base that helps it handle most kinds of terrain. At the front, it has a squat torso equipped with cameras and depth sensors, as well as a pair of arms that were harvested from a prototype disaster-response robot originally developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for a DARPA robotics competition. RoMan's job today is roadway clearing, a multistep task that ARL wants the robot to complete as autonomously as possible. Instead of instructing the robot to grasp specific objects in specific ways and move them to specific places, the operators tell RoMan to "go clear a path." It's then up to the robot to make all the decisions necessary to achieve that objective.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less