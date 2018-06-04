Cement, Steel, and Natural Gas Are Major Greenhouse Gas Emitters, Too

While our June 2018 special report, “Blueprints for a Miracle,” covers many of the key sources of greenhouse gases and strategies for their mitigation, the report does not address three rather substantial sources. The production of cement—the primary component in concrete—accounts for about 5 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. Iron- and steelmaking contributes a similar amount [PDF]. The use of natural gas (methane) in place of oil or coal reduces carbon emissions, but methane itself is a potent greenhouse gas, and a considerable quantity leaks into the atmosphere during its production and transport. Estimates suggest that such leaks are comparable in their climate effect to those of cement production or iron- and steelmaking. Here’s a quick take on what might be done to limit these three sources.

Cement Production Illustration: James Provost The Problem: Copious quantities of CO 2 are emitted during the conversion of limestone (CaCO 3 ) to lime (CaO), a key ingredient in cement. That conversion is done in a kiln [yellow], which is heated by burning fossil fuels, a process that emits still more CO 2 . Low-Tech Solution: Use less lime and replace it with fly ash, a by-product of burning coal. The ancient Romans did something similar, using volcanic ash in their pozzolana concrete, examples of which have lasted thousands of years. High-Tech Solution: Add liquefied CO 2 captured from power plants to wet concrete, where it will form tiny crystals of calcium carbonate, effectively sequestering the carbon and keeping it out of the atmosphere indefinitely.

Iron- and Steelmaking Illustration: James Provost The Problem: Converting iron ore to iron—the principal component of steel—requires coal, which serves as a reducing agent and provides the necessary heat as it is burned in a blast furnace [yellow]. That combustion releases large amounts of CO 2 into the atmosphere. Low-Tech Solution: The simplest way to reduce these emissions is to recycle more steel, thus diminishing the need to mine iron ore and convert it to iron. Steel is often recycled now, but even more could be reused. High-Tech Solution: If sufficient renewably sourced electricity is available, iron could be extracted from iron ore by electrolysis, thereby avoiding carbon emissions. Electrolysis is similarly used today at aluminum smelters.