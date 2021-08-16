Elephant Robotics Expands Lightweight Robot Arm Product Line

This article is sponsored by Elephant Robotics.
Elephant Robotics is well known for its line of innovative products that help enhance manufacturing, assembly, education, and more. In 2020, Elephant Robotics released the world's smallest 6-axis robot arm: myCobot. Since its release, myCobot has sold over 5,000 units to clients all over the world.
Following the footprint of myCobot and to fulfill the demand from more users, Elephant Robotics is now expanding its Lightweight Robot Arm Product Line.
myCobot provides an answer for affordable commercial robot arms
The idea of a lightweight commercial robot arm has been raised for a long time, but factory and assembly lines are still the most common scenes for robot arms. A traditional robot arm is usually heavy, loud, and difficult to program. Most importantly, the price is too high, and the cost recovery cycle becomes unacceptably long. These issues have limited robot arms from entering commercial settings.
Elephant Robotics' myCobot series, for the first time, provides an answer for all these issues.
The myCobot series of lightweight 6-axis robots has a payload from 250 grams to 2 kilograms and a working range from 280 to 600 mm. The innovative all-in-one design from Elephant Robotics allows these robots to get rid of the traditional control box and have all controllers and panels integrated into the base.
myCobot series robots are all open source and support various ways of programming and are super easy for beginners to use and adapt to their needs.
• myCobot 280, as the knock-out product, is an open-source robot arm with a 250 g payload. It is an ideal platform for learning ROS, V-rep, myBlockly, Matlab, CAN, and 485 bus-mastering control.
• myCobot 320 has a payload of 1 kg payload and a continuous working time of 8 hours. myCobot 320 provides an unprecedented option for the service industry.
• myCobot Pro 600, as the top-level product of myCobot series products, features 600 mm arm reach and 2 kg payload. It is equipped withy three harmonic drives that are being used on the commercial robot for the first time. myCobot Pro 600 is expanding the use of robot arms to medical, catering, manufacturing, and other industries, which have not benefited from automation.
The myCobot series of robotic arms provides usability, security, and low-noise. Compared to other options, it's a highly competitive choice for a wide range of automation applications. It allows quick deployment and enables human-robot collaboration. It's safe, increases efficiency for businesses, and is a cost-effective solution.
Traditional industry + robot arm?
The myCobot series can be used for commercial scenarios including production, manufacturing, and assembly. For some more creative ideas, check out the following videos: to make coffee, to make matcha, provide a robot message, or to help a photographer work.
myCobot Pro as a photographer assistant. Elephant Robotics
The myCobot series can also be used for scientific research, educational purposes, and medical purposes.
A couple of other unique examples include using it as a smart barista to expand a coffee business; to provide an excellent experience of robot massage; to help in a photographic studio for more accurate and stable precision work; to produce efficient line work and to help print out photos continuously for the perfect combination of artistic creation and robotics.
It can also work as an assistant in a workshop for human and robot collaboration and infinite creativity. Its all-in-one design also make it a great fit for automated guided vehicle (AGV) solutions.
All of the products in the myCobot line are open source and work with Elephant Robotics' myStudio, a one-stop platform for all of the robots from Elephant Robotics. This platform provides continuous updates of firmware, video tutorials, and provides maintenance and repair information (e.g. tutorials, Q&A, etc.). Users can also buy several accessories targeted at robotic collaboration applications as well.
Open source robot arm
myCobot product line offers various software interfaces and adapt to the majority of development platforms. myCobot product line can be integrated with applications like the Robot Operating System (ROS) and MoveIt, and various APIs, including Python, C++, C#, Java, and Arduino. It also supports multiple ways of programming, including myBlockly and RoboFlow.
Elephant aims to provide the best development experience and lower the development barriers to allow more users to have their hand on myCobots to create useful applications.
"With the new myCobot series products, we are happy to enable customers to create more efficiently on a larger scale than ever before," said Elephant Robotics cofounder and CEO Joey Song. "We have helped customers from different industries to achieve automation upgrading like the Tumor Thermal Therapy Robot in medical use."
"We are hoping to allow more people to use our latest robotic arm," he added, " to create and enhance their businesses and maker work."