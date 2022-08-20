We Need More Than Just Electric Vehicles

Heather L. MacLean is a professor in the department of civil and mineral engineering and the department of chemical engineering and applied chemistry at the University of Toronto. She is a Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Systems and Technology Assessment. She has been studying the environmental performance of conventional and alternative vehicles since the late 1990s.

Alexandre Milovanoff is a senior Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) consultant with experience researching, teaching, and applying LCA to various products and services. He has an engineering degree from CentraleSupelec, France, a MASc in chemical engineering from Polytechnique Montreal and a Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Toronto.