The September 2022 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

RoboticsTopicNewsType

Drone Lands on Astonishingly Steep Surfaces

It uses friction shock absorbers and reverse thrust to land on 60-degree inclines

2 min read
A quadcopter drone resting on the steep roof of a house, with trees in the background

Using specialized landing gear and reverse thrust, this drone is able to land on a rooftop with a 45 degree incline.

Université de Sherbrooke

This article is part of our exclusive IEEE Journal Watch series in partnership with IEEE Xplore.

Drones are able to complete a wide range of useful tasks, but they often require specific conditions in order to land safely. Ideally, most drones need to approach a flat surface at a slow enough speed to avoid bouncing or crashing. One group of researchers in Canada has devised a novel solution, however, which allows drones to land on impressively steep inclines of up to 60 degrees, and at speeds up to 2.75 meters per second.

Through a series of experiments, they demonstrate how their approach can be used to safely land drones on the steep rooftops of homes. The results are described in a study published in the July issue of IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters.

“At high impact velocities and on inclined surfaces, commercial multirotors tend to bounce, flip over or even break upon impact, due to their stiff landing gear,” explains John Bass, a PhD student at the Université de Sherbrooke’sCreatek Design Lab in Sherbrooke, Québec, who was involved in the study. “Our general approach for landing a quadrotor on a steep incline is to combine two technologies—friction shock absorbers and reverse thrust.”

Bass’s team first began exploring combinations of friction shock absorbers and reverse thrust through simulations. Based on the simulation data, they then created the landing gear with friction shock absorbers using micro-DC (direct current) motors, springs and 3D printed parts.

“The friction shock absorbers that we integrated on the landing gear slow down the UAV’s dynamics enough to successfully exploit reverse thrust,” Bass explains. “[The friction shock absorbers] also promote a continuous contact between the legs and the ground, instead of bouncing indefinitely down the slope as it is the case for normal rigid landing gear.”

They then put their drone to the test, landing it on roofs and landing pads at various speeds and inclines. Bass notes that, given how the drone is able to land on a surface as steep as 60 degrees, this means is capable of landing on most North American rooftops, which typically have a pitch less than 53 degrees.

Fast Multirotor Landings on Steep Roofs using Friction Shock Absorbers and Reverse Thrustwww.youtube.com

This capability could be useful for recharging, surveillance, or emergency landings purposes. Notably, being able to land at high speeds—with less precision and sensing requirements—could be particularly useful during emergency landings.

However, one limitation of this new technology is the heavy weight of the landing gear. Bass notes that lighter landing gear would be better for flight performance, and while his team’s design works well enough for small drones, the heavy weight of the landing gear could be an issue as the technology is scaled up.

The team plans to continue to explore novel ways of landing drones. The lab has previously landed drones on vertical walls and lakes.

“[Our] goal is to further increase the capabilities of UAVs by landing in other difficult scenarios such as boats in harsh sea conditions, on icebergs, and on fast moving ground vehicles,” says Alexis Lussier Desbiens, a professor of mechanical and robotics engineering at the Createk Design Lab who was also involved in the study.

“These scenarios each bring their own new set of challenges, such as the ship’s linear and angular motions when landing on boats, the strong drag force when landing in high wind or at high speed, the turbulent air motion near boats, icebergs and fast-moving vehicles, and the slippery surfaces of icebergs," he adds.

From Your Site Articles
dronesUAVslandingJournal Watch
The Conversation (0)
overhead view of mounds of yellow pelletized sulfur
A selfie of Mark Zuckerberg's avatar in the metaverse platform Horizon Worlds.
A curiously dressed man wearing white and orange clothes and dark glasses walks an orange robot dog in a white coat through the woods
TelecommunicationsTopicTypeFeature

Metamaterials Could Solve One of 6G’s Big Problems

There’s plenty of bandwidth available if we use reconfigurable intelligent surfaces

12 min read
An illustration depicting cellphone users at street level in a city, with wireless signals reaching them via reflecting surfaces.

Ground level in a typical urban canyon, shielded by tall buildings, will be inaccessible to some 6G frequencies. Deft placement of reconfigurable intelligent surfaces [yellow] will enable the signals to pervade these areas.

Chris Philpot
Blue

For all the tumultuous revolution in wireless technology over the past several decades, there have been a couple of constants. One is the overcrowding of radio bands, and the other is the move to escape that congestion by exploiting higher and higher frequencies. And today, as engineers roll out 5G and plan for 6G wireless, they find themselves at a crossroads: After years of designing superefficient transmitters and receivers, and of compensating for the signal losses at the end points of a radio channel, they’re beginning to realize that they are approaching the practical limits of transmitter and receiver efficiency. From now on, to get high performance as we go to higher frequencies, we will need to engineer the wireless channel itself. But how can we possibly engineer and control a wireless environment, which is determined by a host of factors, many of them random and therefore unpredictable?

Perhaps the most promising solution, right now, is to use reconfigurable intelligent surfaces. These are planar structures typically ranging in size from about 100 square centimeters to about 5 square meters or more, depending on the frequency and other factors. These surfaces use advanced substances called metamaterials to reflect and refract electromagnetic waves. Thin two-dimensional metamaterials, known as metasurfaces, can be designed to sense the local electromagnetic environment and tune the wave’s key properties, such as its amplitude, phase, and polarization, as the wave is reflected or refracted by the surface. So as the waves fall on such a surface, it can alter the incident waves’ direction so as to strengthen the channel. In fact, these metasurfaces can be programmed to make these changes dynamically, reconfiguring the signal in real time in response to changes in the wireless channel. Think of reconfigurable intelligent surfaces as the next evolution of the repeater concept.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}