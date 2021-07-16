FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

CREATE AN ACCOUNTSIGN IN
The Institute Type News Topic

Cybersecurity Training Program Teaches How to Fend Off Attacks

Hands-on labs replicate real-world threats

2 min read
iStockphoto

THE INSTITUTE During the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many organizations to transition from office work to working from home. The initial shift created an increase in cyberattacks, though, as cybercriminals tried to exploit weak network security.

A recent attack on Colonial Pipeline, for example, disrupted the company's gasoline supplies. The pipeline's operator paid US $4.4 million in Bitcoin to get its data back, according to news reports.

With workers beginning to return to the office either full time or on a hybrid work schedule, companies could be more at risk of cyberattacks. In a recent Tessian survey, 56 percent of IT leaders said employees established bad cybersecurity habits while working remotely. The survey also found that leaders are increasingly worried about ransomware attacks. Many organizations and government agencies are reassessing their cybersecurity protocols.

Ekram Ahmed, spokesman for cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies, told Vox, “We're seeing a staggering 102 percent overall increase in the number of organizations affected by ransomware this year, compared to the beginning of 2020."

PROTECTING YOUR DATA

“Cybersecurity training should be a part of the onboarding process for all new employees," IT Governance says, “and include examples of security incidents and the details of colleagues to contact if they think they have fallen victim" to an attack. Organizations also should conduct regular simulated phishing attacks to ensure employee awareness, experts say.

IEEE Educational Activities has partnered with ISACA, an international professional association focused on IT governance, to offer the ISACA Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX) training platform to organizations as a partner solution that complements IEEE's research, standards, and education programs.

The CSX program provides real-world cybersecurity training to help professionals identify and mitigate potential cyberattacks through hands-on, performance-based courses in a live network environment. The on-demand program is presented in a self-paced format.

The CSX platform includes:

  • Instructional courses and labs in a sandbox environment that safely replicates the world practitioners work in every day. The courses enable technical teams to build, practice, and test their skills in a live environment.
  • Technical skill-set training, from beginner to advanced.
  • A dashboard to review team performance, with real-time progress-tracking.
  • More than 300continuing professional education credit hours that can be applied toward earning the CSX cybersecurity practitioner certification as well as similar credentials.

Learn how you can help your IT professionals and other employees build critical cybersecurity skills with the CSX platform.

A CSX on-demand session offers an understanding of current cybersecurity trends and can help you determine the level of cyberthreats to your organization.

Johanna Perez is a digital marketing specialist for IEEE Educational Activities.

IEEE membership offers a wide range of benefits and opportunities for those who share a common interest in technology. If you are not already a member, consider joining IEEE and becoming part of a worldwide network of more than 400,000 students and professionals.

ieee products services ieee news education type:ti hacking IEEE educational activities cybersecurity certificates cyber attack cybersecurity
Johanna Perez
The Conversation (0)

Get unlimited IEEE Spectrum access

Become an IEEE member and get exclusive access to more stories and resources, including our vast article archive and full PDF downloads
Get access to unlimited IEEE Spectrum content
Network with other technology professionals
Establish a professional profile
Create a group to share and collaborate on projects
Discover IEEE events and activities
Join and participate in discussions
Semiconductors Type Feature Topic Magazine

A Circuit to Boost Battery Life

Digital low-dropout voltage regulators will save time, money, and power

11 min read
Edmon de Haro

YOU'VE PROBABLY PLAYED hundreds, maybe thousands, of videos on your smartphone. But have you ever thought about what happens when you press "play"?

The instant you touch that little triangle, many things happen at once. In microseconds, idle compute cores on your phone's processor spring to life. As they do so, their voltages and clock frequencies shoot up to ensure that the video decompresses and displays without delay. Meanwhile, other cores, running tasks in the background, throttle down. Charge surges into the active cores' millions of transistors and slows to a trickle in the newly idled ones.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less