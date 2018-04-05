Using the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite to Increase Spectral Efficiency for Wireless Communication

Advertisement

"The seamless integration between NI’s hardware and software eased the implementation, so our team could focus on developing new algorithms."

-Sofie Pollin, KU Leuven

The Challenge:

5G communication solutions and the internet of things require ultra-efficient

protocols that power wireless communication between billions of devices without wasting valuable resources. In addition to spectral efficiency, networks must deal with tight latency constraints while keeping energy consumption in check.

The Solution:

Researchers from KU Leuven created a network of USRP RIO software-defined radios that can simultaneously transmit data and detect the presence of harmful interference using a technique called in-band full duplex. The system avoids wasting valuable resources by aborting the ongoing transmission if it detects interference, which results in an ultra-efficient network with double the throughput.

NI Products Used:

USRP RIO

LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite

Read the full paper now.