WinSystems SBC Supports Windows® 10 IoT Core OS

WinSystems has completed pre-production testing of its recently introduced PX1-C415 single board computer (SBC) series to evaluate compatibility with Microsoft’s Windows 10® IoT Core operating system. Testing by the Arlington, Texas-based manufacturer of rugged embedded systems confirms the ability to fully leverage the functionality, performance and reliability of its small-footprint SBC while running Windows 10 IoT Core OS. This optimal pairing creates a powerful, cost-effective platform for diverse industrial IoT applications.

In particular, the PX1-C415 series couples the dependability and support of WinSystems’ industrial embedded hardware with the ease of use and speed of deployment inherent in Microsoft’s Visual Studio and Windows 10 IoT Core operating system. This SBC series also supports Windows 10 and other x86 operating systems for maximum flexibility.

The new Windows operating system developed for the embedded computing market supports robust IIoT applications and features customizable security, intelligence at the edge, and native cloud integration. When coupled with a cost-efficient platform like the PX1-C415, it enables complete orchestration of the most advanced IIoT applications. Support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) delivers a sophisticated cryptographic and security capability by providing the root of trust at the hardware layer. This capability can be utilized to implement a secure IIoT sub-network.

Optimized for IIoT

The state-of-the-art, small-scale PX1-C415 single board computer series integrates the latest industrial CPU designs and capitalizes on the newest interfaces for greater design flexibility. Its leading-edge Intel® Atom™

E3900 processors (formerly known as Apollo Lake-I) deliver more computing performance, faster I/O, and higher-resolution graphics than previous industrial CPUs. What’s more, the PX1-C415 series maximizes the return on users’ investment by increasing avenues for expansion and by extending the useful life of their high-reliability embedded systems. Designed specifically for rugged IIoT environments, these SBCs withstand temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C.

The seamless performance and capabilities through this pairing are backed by solid expertise provided by seasoned, highly qualified application engineers. WinSystems’ products offer superior uptime, product life cycles of up to 10 years, and faster delivery, helping customers achieve shorter time to market. Customers also benefit from responsive technical support for the life of WinSystems’ products.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WinSystems, Inc. designs and manufactures industrial single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, and panel PCs designed to perform reliably in harsh environments with extended temperature operating ranges and resistance to shock and vibration. Product lines include rugged, compact standards such as 3.5-inch SBCs; PC/104, PC/104-Plus, EPIC and EBX form factors; COM Express carrier boards; and STD Bus products. These components are engineered for harsh, rugged environments, which include industrial IoT, automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical and communications applications.

For more information, contact Technical Sales Director George Hilliard at sales@winsystems.com or 817-274-7553, ext. 125. Visit us online at www.WinSystems.com.