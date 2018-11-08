Join the Next Generation Internet Initiative

Dr Monique Calisti at the NGI Forum

Q: What is the Next Generation Internet initiative?

The Next Generation Internet (NGI) initiative was launched by the European Commission in 2016 under the auspices of Roberto Viola, Director-General for Communications Networks, Content & Technology, fostering the creation of an internet capable of offering more to people and to our society. The NGI Initiative taps into and seeks to lead a global upswell of players who are focusing on creating a democratized, decentralized, and human-centred internet.

Q. What does a “human-centred” internet mean?

The NGI’s ambition is an internet that provides better services to people, giving them back control of their data and empowering them to participate. This means using technology in a way that upholds human dignity, privacy and security, while being transparent and trustworthy. It’s an internet that serves the many not the few and is accessible to all. We need to shake and move the foundations of the internet if we are to achieve this.

NGI initiative members L-R: Ragnar Bergstrom, Jorge Gasos Virginia Dignum, Olivier Bringer, Monique Calisti, Marta Arniani, Pearse O’Donohue and Nicole Muessigmann

Q: What technologies and disciplines will the NGI embrace?

The NGI initiative promotes a coherent integration of ethics, design and education with cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Interactive Technologies, Digital Learning and Smart Connectivity to transform the internet and deliver social good and economic benefits to everyone.

Q: How can organizations join NGI and how much does it cost?

The NGI is free to join. Join by signing up to the NGI mailing list [https://www.ngi.eu/subscribe/], taking an NGI survey [https://consultation.ngi.eu/survey], adding your relevant organization to the NGI map [https://www.ngi.eu/ngi-map/], meeting the community at upcoming events [https://www.ngi.eu/events/] and participating in the NGI Open Calls [https://www.ngi.eu/opencalls/], which offer a unique opportunity to fund researchers and innovators at work for a better internet.

Why join the NGI?

Steer the digital transformation process in Europe and internationally

Gain visibility among a vibrant, growing community of innovators who are creating the internet of tomorrow

Get your research and innovation funded

Visit www.ngi.eu for more information