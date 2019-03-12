CERN is well known for being the largest particle physics research centre in the world and birthplace of the World Wide Web, whose 30th anniversary is this year. But CERN is less well known as a real hub for computing engineering with projects and challenges which defy the imagination. Given the complexity of the IT landscape at CERN, I turned to Maite Barroso Lopez, CERN IT Deputy Department Head to find out more about how best to summarise it:

“Working at CERN as a computing engineer is a very exciting, varied and stimulating experience. This can lead you to work in a great number of areas, spanning from data processing and storage, networks and support for the LHC and non-LHC experimental programme, as well as to services for the accelerator complex and for the whole laboratory and its users. We also provide a ground for advanced research and development of new IT technologies, with partners from other research institutions and industry. At CERN, new computing challenges keep coming at a very steady pace! “

Variety, complexity, creativity and challenge sum up what you can expect from joining CERN’s computing teams, in every part of the Organization. The piece "Coding has no Gender" was published earlier this year on the occasion of International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It further underlined the diversity of these challenges, notably through the eyes of Evangelia Gousiou, computing engineer at CERN, for whom "work is never repetitive, which makes it very rewarding. I usually follow a project through all its stages from conception of the architecture, to the coding and the delivery to the users of a product that I have built to be useful for them. So I see the full picture and that keeps me engaged.”

We are constantly looking for new computing talent to join the Organization and contribute to its mission. CERN is a great place to work, and certainly a place to have on your radar whether you’re currently studying computer science, have just graduated or are already well established and growing in your chosen career path in computing, whatever your specialisation. For a taste of what it looks like, take a drone tour of the CERN Data Centre and see for yourself!

