Weather the Storm: Protect Electronics, Avoid Costly Failures

When systems fail, catastrophic results and ripple effects can ensue. Any contaminant of electronics by water, chemicals, dirt or foreign matter invites failure.

The world is in the midst of some challenging environmental times. Record-breaking hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, blizzards and temperature fluctuations are part of our daily lives. All these things can and do impact the ability of electronic and mechanical instruments to function. Each of these weather systems bring their own challenges and their own “follow-on” or “parasitic” pollutants.

What does this mean? Suppose you experience catastrophic flood waters. The water itself represents a tremendous hazard and is potentially devastating to vulnerable instruments and systems like energy and utility. Add to the swirling and rising water a whole host of other damaging substances like sediments, oil, waste, minerals and many others that get swept up and carried along – and you have a multitude of threats in one event. The same is true for all types of weather and environmental occurrences. The cost of the system failures, resulting from these events, is incalculable.

Sealing solutions manufacturers set out to produce products capable of being exposed to hazardous contaminants because an engineer’s best insurance policy against failure is incorporating options that shield against it. Forewarned is forearmed, as the saying goes, so advanced preparation is the best strategy. APM Hexseal would prefer it if you never had to experience failure. We would like to remove that concern altogether by offering you a better alternative. Consider how much easier life would be if you never experienced instrumentation failure or performance degradation due to contamination, and if you never had to calculate the full cost of a failure.

APM Hexseal has been manufacturing secure and reliable sealing solutions for 70 years and the answer to the question, “What’s the cost of failure?” is paramount to us. It drives us to create high quality, reliable and cost-effective products that will ensure that our customers never have to find out the answer. Think about it: If you produce something that has the potential to be exposed to hazardous contaminants, isn’t your best insurance policy against failure to select the most robust shield against it?

Our complete line of sealing boots and hardware protect sensitive electronic components and instruments from a multitude of invasive and damaging elements. If one of our standard products isn’t the answer, our custom sealing capabilities will solve your problem quickly and economically. We are a proven, time-tested and reliable solution. Our “all under one roof” strategy means that from first contact to finished product, it is all done at our plant in New Jersey. We control the entire process, start to finish.

APM Hexseal’s products are used in a wide array of industries and applications. You can find us in military, agriculture, marine, food and beverage processing and handling, industrial, vehicle, construction, drilling, medical, energy and a plethora of others. Anywhere there is a risk of performance degradation due to hazardous infiltration, we should be there, as your insurance policy.

All our products carry multiple quality certifications, are reusable and many are UL Recognized. This makes them a smart economic choice for NEMA rated enclosures and for applications that require frequent access or maintenance. When failure is not an option: Cover it. Seal it. Protect it. Ask the Experts at APM Hexseal.