WinSystems Panel PC Named Product of Year Finalist

WinSystems’ third-generation PPC65B series of rugged panel PCs was recently named a Product of the Year finalist by the editors of Tech Briefs for its technological and practical merits. The advanced, IP65-rated industrial single board computers (SBCs), which are based on latest Intel® Atom™ E3800 processors, deliver high reliability and an extended operating temperature range in a compact footprint.

The company’s PPC65B panel PCs are sealed to keep out moisture and dust, and designed with fanless cooling to withstand temperatures of -20ºC to +70ºC. This assures outstanding performance in industrial IoT applications as well as in operating environments subject to shock and vibration. Leveraging the improved performance, security and longevity (more than 7 years) of the Intel E3800 processors serves to maximize productivity and return on investment.

Versatility plus practicality

WinSystems’ latest industrial PCs accommodate panel and VESA mounting configurations. When mounted properly, the sealed front bezel can be washed down with a pressure hose, making this series ideal for such industrial control applications as food processing and fleet management. The rugged PPC65B series also provides a low-profile solution for Human Machine Interface and display applications in harsh environments that otherwise might require extensive packaging to protect the embedded computer.

Power and connectivity considerations

These IP65-rated panel PCs, which support Linux and Windows 10 operating systems, use the 1.9 GHz Quad-Core Intel® Atom™ processor and include up to 8 GB of RAM. They deliver fast graphics at high resolutions – 1024 X 768 and 1280 x 1024 – accessed via a five-wire resistive touchscreen. The rugged design also incorporates a SATA controller with 2.5-inch HDD/SSD and wide input power: 12-24V DC.

Optimal connectivity and I/O for embedded systems is achieved through 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports, a 1x USB 2.0 port (accommodating up to 3x with expansion) and 1x USB 3.0 port. A watchdog timer is included. The PPC65B series also includes options for expansion with 2x RS-232/422/485 plus 2x USB (default).

The value recognized in this 2017 Product of the Year honor is rooted in the vision and expertise of seasoned, highly qualified application engineers. WinSystems’ products offer superior uptime, product life cycles of up to 10 years, and faster delivery, helping customers achieve shorter time to market. Customers also benefit from responsive technical support for the life of WinSystems’ products.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WinSystems, Inc. designs and manufactures industrial single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, and panel PCs designed to perform reliably in harsh environments with extended temperature operating ranges and resistance to shock and vibration. Product lines include rugged, compact standards such as 3.5-inch SBCs; PC/104, PC/104-Plus, EPIC and EBX form factors; COM Express carrier boards; and STD Bus products. These components are engineered for harsh, rugged environments, which include industrial IoT, automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical and communications applications.

For more information, contact Technical Sales Director George Hilliard at sales@winsystems.com or 817-274-7553, ext. 125. Visit us online at www.WinSystems.com.