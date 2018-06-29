Low-Cost SBCs are Ideal for Industrial and Medical Applications

Advertisement Editor’s Picks Embedded Battle Royale

Industrial embedded computer system maker WinSystems has introduced a new series of single board computers (SBCs) in a NANO-ITX form factor. While measuring just 4.27 inches (120 mm) square, these ITX-N-3800 industrial SBCs offer robust I/O and expansion options, an extended operating temperature range, and abundant functionality for IIoT applications. The series is ideal for industrial control and medical applications, as well as others that require the ability to configure a complete system in a small, lightweight SBC. With their FCC and CE ratings, these SBCs are also well-suited to communications and digital signage applications.

The ITX-N-3800 series delivers midperformance processing through its low-power Intel® E3800 Atom™ (formerly Bay Trail) processor, which is available in single, dual and quad cores. The E3800 is a system-on-chip (SoC) specifically designed for embedded systems. For memory, the ITX-N-3800 also has a 204-pin SODIMM socket that supports up to 8GB of DDR3-LV System RAM and two high-speed SATA storage interfaces.

Onboard I/O capabilities include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 3.0 host ports, plus DisplayPort, VGA connector and LVDS video outputs. The ITX-N-3800 also offers PCle and Mini-PCle expansion slots. Additional interfaces include two USB 2.0 ports, one serial RS-232/422/485 serial channel, one high-definition audio port, eight general purpose input-output (GPIO) lines and a watchdog timer. Clear, vivid graphics are powered by the Intel low-power Gen7 graphics engine, supporting the simultaneous display of CRT/DisplayPort/LVDS video.

Designed for industrial environments, the ITX-N-3800 uses less than 10 watts of power and is rated for fanless operation in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +80°C. It supports Linux, Windows® 10 desktop, Windows 10 IoT and other x86-compatible real-time operating systems. Drivers for this NANO ITX industrial SBC series can be downloaded from the WinSystems website.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WinSystems, Inc. designs and manufactures industrial single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, and panel PCs designed to perform reliably in harsh environments with extended temperature operating ranges and resistance to shock and vibration. Product lines include rugged, compact standards such as 3.5-inch SBCs; PC/104, PC/104-Plus, EPIC, EBX and NANO-ITX form factors; COM Express carrier boards; and STD Bus products. These components are engineered for harsh, rugged environments, which include industrial IoT, automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical and communications applications.

For more information, contact Technical Sales Director George Hilliard at sales@winsystems.com or 817-274-7553, ext. 125. Visit us online at www.WinSystems.com.