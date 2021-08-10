China Plans Near-Earth Asteroid Smash-and-Grab

Andrew Jones is a freelance journalist based near Helsinki. He writes about the space industry and technology for IEEE Spectrum, with a particular focus on China’s activities. His writing also appears in SpaceNews, Space.com, the Planetary Society, and Sky & Telescope. He appears on space podcasts, has contributed to an audiobook on the U.S.–Soviet space race, and you may have heard him on the BBC World Service if you were listening at just the right time. He has a bachelor’s degree in international relations.