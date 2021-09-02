FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

CREATE AN ACCOUNTSIGN IN
Type News Topic Telecommunications

Exclusive: FAA Investigates If It's Safer to Leave Cellphones On

4G and 5G signals might help warn pilots when their GPS is being spoofed

3 min read
Rear view of a man with headphones looking out of the window from a private plane. Below is an aerial view of land
Sven Hagolani/Getty Images

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been quietly funding tests with live cellphones in light aircraft cockpits as a possible counter-measure to GPS spoofing attacks, Spectrum has learned.

The series of tests, which occurred this summer in the skies over Virginia, used commercial smartphones connecting to standard 4G and 5G wireless networks operated by AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, according to documents filed with the Federal Communications Commissions (FCC).

The phones were running an app developed by the Mitre Corporation's Center for Advanced Aviation Systems Development, a federally-funded research center that provides the FAA with advanced technical capabilities in systems engineering, mathematics, and computer science.

The app leverages a feature of wireless networks called timing advance, which is designed to minimize uplink collisions between cellphones in motion and the base stations to which they are connecting. But it's well known that the same data can also be used to calculate a rough range from a cell tower to a handset.

"We can then check that the range is coherent with the position from the [phone's] GPS system and not way out of whack," said Rick Niles, a Mitre project manager, in a phone interview. The app could never provide navigation or an exact location for the plane but it could issue an alert if there is a mismatch with the GPS data.

Such a warning would be useful because GPS is far from perfect. The unencrypted signals from orbiting navigation satellites are extremely weak, and relatively easy to overpower or even fake (called "spoofing"). A Spectrum investigation earlier this year discovered that GPS interference events are far more prevalent, particularly in the western United States, than had previously been thought.

"While it hasn't become a major threat yet, the biggest interference we've had in the US has been our own military," said Niles. "It's a hint as to how it could potentially be worse in the future."

Light and private aircraft, known as general aviation, are particularly vulnerable because they often lack the backup navigation technologies found on commercial jets.

"There are certain phases of flight, like approaches in bad weather, where you are relying on your GPS to keep you from finding rocks in the clouds," said Jim Chadwick, a senior Mitre researcher and a pilot himself. "You need to be warned if that GPS signal is leading you astray."

An advantage of using wireless networks to provide that warning is that cellphones are very cheap and now almost ubiquitous. A disadvantage is that turning them on in a plane, whether as a pilot or a passenger, is still illegal. Historically, there have been fears (and some evidence) that cellphones could interfere with aircraft systems or cause network congestion by connecting to multiple phone towers below.

The risk of either is considered small these days, and the Mitre Corporation eventually got permission from both the FCC and the FAA to conduct its Virginia test flights this summer.

Mitre's flights in a light aircraft, with Niles at the control and a safety pilot beside him, began in the state's capital Richmond and spanned hundreds of miles of urban, rural and mountainous terrain. "We flew relatively low and incremented it up in steps until we got to higher altitudes where we knew cell phone reception would get very weak," said Niles.

The Mitre team is still analyzing the test data but they did notice differences between urban and rural areas, and between different wireless carriers. They also found dropouts in reception at higher altitudes in "many areas."

"That's not entirely bad because the spoofing that's really dangerous is the one on approach to an airport," said Todd Humphries, director of the Radionavigation Laboratory at UT Austin and an expert in GPS spoofing. "This isn't a silver bullet but it's exactly what I would hope the FAA would look at. It's cheap, it's somewhat unconventional, and it could be effective."

At the end of September, Mitre will submit its report on the flight tests to the FAA, which will then decide whether to fund more research to develop the technology further.

"We're hopeful but first we need to figure out whether it's going to work or not," said Niles. "Even if it does, there a lot of regulatory things would have to happen in order for this to eventually become an approved system." When and if the technology is approved, it would be used by pilots—not passengers on commercial flights.

In other words, don't hold your breath for a pre-flight instruction to fasten your seatbelt, put your tray in the upright position, and ensure that your cellphone is turned… on.

This article was updated on September 2nd to clarify the types of aircraft Mitre used in its tests and that the technology would not be used by passengers on commercial flights.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
airline safety 5g 4g faa wireless
Mark Harris

Mark Harris is an investigative science and technology reporter based in Seattle, with a particular interest in robotics, transportation, green technologies, and medical devices.

The Conversation (0)
Type Feature Topic Artificial Intelligence

Greedy AI Agents Learn to Cooperate

How to overcome reinforcement learning's inherent selfishness

11 min read
Small white figures collectively form a brain shape on a pink and orange background.
Getty Images
DarkGray

Imagine you're sitting at a casino's poker table. Someone has explained the basic rules to you, but you've never played before and don't know even the simplest strategies. While this might sound like the setup for an anxiety dream, it's also a fair analogy for the beginning of a training session for a certain kind of artificial intelligence (AI) program.

If an AI system was confronted with such a situation, it would commence taking random actions within the parameters of the rules—if playing five-card draw, for example, it wouldn't ask for seven cards. When, by dumb luck, it won a hand, it would take careful note of the actions that led to that reward. If it played the game for long enough, perhaps playing millions of hands, it could devise a good strategy for winning.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less