Robots in Photos: SpotMini, iCub, and More from IROS 2018

Couldn't make it to IROS? Check out some pics of what you missed in Madrid

By Evan Ackerman
Marc Raibert with SpotMini robot from Boston Dynamics
Photo: Evan Ackerman/IEEE Spectrum
IROS is over, and we have a huge pile of shiny new robotics research to bring you over the next few weeks. Before we start in on that, here’s a gallery of some pictures from the IROS keynotes and expo floor, featuring robots we know and love along with some brand new robots that we’ve never seen before. Enjoy!

