Video Tuesday: Robot Film Festival Highlights

Image: Kamaliza/Cape & Monocle via Vimeo

Even though we do our best to bring you a solid 52 Video Fridays every year (which works out to over 1,000 robot videos annually), we can’t manage to post everything, and sometimes we miss out on some awesome stuff. That’s just one of the reasons why we always look forward to the Robot Film Festival, and the 2018 event took place in July in Portland, Ore.

I showed up and gave a talk (most of which you can see in this article), and then found a seat and watched the film selections. As always, there was an impressive amount of really, really good robot videos that I’d never seen before. The videos have all been posted online, and we’ve picked out a few of the happiest, saddest, scariest, and cleverest to share.

Note that some of these films are mildly not safe for work.

The Nostalgist, by Daniel H. Wilson and Giacomo Cimini

Everything Is Okay, by Cirocco Dunlap

Reach, by Luke Randall

Chicken Licken - Robot, by Greg Grey

Dron’t You Love Me?, by Madeleine Dudley

Zanzibar, by Kamaliza

Extra special thanks to Heather Knight, Marek Michalowski, Andrew McGregor, Chrys Wu, and everyone who attended RFF 2018. Watch all the films here.

[ RFF ]