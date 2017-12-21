Vaclav Smil
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Vaclav Smil writes “Numbers Don’t Lie,” Spectrum’s column devoted to the quantitative analysis of the material world. Smil does interdisciplinary research focused primarily on energy, technical innovation, environmental and population change, food and nutrition and on historical aspects of these developments. He has published 40 books and nearly 500 papers on these topics. He is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Manitoba and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada (Science Academy). In 2010 he was named by Foreign Policy as one of the top 100 global thinkers, in 2013 he was appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada, and in 2015 he received OPEC Award for research on energy. He has also worked as a consultant for many US, EU and international institutions, has been an invited speaker in more than 400 conferences and workshops and has lectured at many universities in the North America, Europe and Asia (particularly in Japan).
Recent Work
- Aerospace
Photovoltaics in Satellites
The first satellite powered by the sun was sent into orbit 50 years ago this month. Photovoltaics have progressed much since then, but the progress has been slower than many people realize
- History
Edison’s Phonograph
More than any other fruit of Edison’s fertile brain, this one was not merely useful but magical
- History
The European Union at 60: It Should Be Happy, but It Isn't
The economic and political achievements scored in recovering from the World War and surviving the Cold War are almost forgotten
- Transportation
Electric Vehicles Aren’t Taking Over Our Roads as Fast as Hype Artists Claim
Both the rate of EV adoption and the environmental benefits the vehicles will produce have been oversold
- Geek Life
India as No. 1
China gets all the attention, but there’s another big Asian country that’s making gigantic strides
- Aerospace
Sputnik at 60
Sixty years ago, this beeping metal sphere amazed the world, embarrassed the United States, and accelerated technological competition beyond all precedent
- Green Tech
What’s Eating the Bluefin? Nothing—It’s at the Top of the Food Chain
Just kidding. We’re eating it as sushi, and unless we cut back, we’ll drive this majestic fish to extinction
- Energy
The Transformers: Superheroes of Electrical Inventions
This technology, now being updated for the first time in more than a century, is at the very root of our electrified civilization
- Biomedical
Vaccination: The Best Return on Investment
How good is the return? Try 44-fold—yep, that’s 4,400 percent
- Transportation
It Took the Bicycle 200 Years to Find Its Way in the World
Some inventions come ahead of their time. This one came along well after it