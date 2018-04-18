Tracy Staedter
Milwaukee
Tracy Staedter is a science writer, editor, writing coach, and consultant. Over the 20-plus years of her career, she has covered a range of science and technology stories from astrophysics to zero waste. She worked on staff for such publications as Astronomy, Scientific American Explorations, MIT Technology Review, DNews, and Seeker. She also wrote the illustrated book, Rocks and Minerals (part of the Reader’s Digest Pathfinders series) and founded the Fresh Pond Writers workshop for fiction and creative nonfiction writers. In addition to contributing to IEEE Spectrum, she writes for Discover, Smithsonian Air & Space, Mercury Magazine, Inside Science, and more.
Recent Work
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
MIT Spin-off Faces Daunting Challenges on Path to Build a Fusion Power Plant in 15 Years
Commonwealth Fusion Systems has pledged to build a commercial fusion reactor based on new superconducting magnets
-
- Blog
- |
- Telecom
Soaring ‘SuperTowers’ Aim to Bring Mobile Broadband to Rural Areas
One tethered, autonomous aerostat flying at 250 meters can provide as much coverage as 20 or 30 cell towers
-
- Blog
- |
- Telecom
Why Russia Is Building Its Own Internet
The Kremlin has a bold plan to protect itself from “possible external influence”
-
- Blog
- |
- Telecom
100,000 IoT Sensors Monitor a 1,400-Kilometer Canal in China
Sensors installed along China’s South-to-North Water Diversion Project track water quality, watch for intruders, and detect structural damage
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
New Analysis of Lithium-ion Batteries Shows How to Pack in More Energy
For the first time, scientists have studied the atomic structure of lithium-rich cathodes while they're charging
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
Modular Power Blocks Snap Together to Scale Up Energy Needs in Remote Areas
A microgrid solution that uses a swarm intelligence algorithm could finally electrify rural Africa
-
- Blog
- |
- Computing
Report Scores Cities to See if Technology Makes Them Safer
Singapore and London have rolled out CCTVs, police body cameras, and new apps to assist law enforcement
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
Evaporative Power Has the Potential to Create Electricity for Large Parts of the U.S.
Harnessing the energy of rising water vapor can yield electricity, reduce water loss, and tackle renewables' intermittency issues