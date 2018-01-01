Stacey Higginbotham
Austin, Texas
Stacey Higginbotham writes “Internet of Everything,” Spectrum’s column about how connected devices shape our lives. Tech writer Higginbotham enjoys covering the Internet of Things because the topic encompasses semiconductors, wireless networks, and computing hardware. She alsopublishes a weekly newsletter called Stacey Knows Things and hosts The Internet of Things Podcast. Higginbotham figures she has at least 60 IoT gadgets in her Austin, Texas, home, and she admits, “Frankly, I hate keeping it all up and running.”
Recent Work
-
- Article
- |
- Telecom
The Do’s and Don’ts of Industrial IoT
Your boss wants to start an IoT project—what next?
-
- Article
- |
- Telecom
How the Internet of Things Could Fracture Wi-Fi
New mesh Wi-Fi networks improve coverage, but at the cost of interoperability
-
- Article
- |
- Telecom
5G is in Danger of Being Oversold
Commercial service is years away, but even then, 5G won’t fulfill all of its promises