Michael Dumiak
Berlin, Germany
Michael Dumiak is a Berlin-based writer and reporter covering science and culture and a longtime contributor to IEEE Spectrum. For Spectrum, he has covered digital models of ailing hearts in Belgrade, reported on technology from Minsk and shale energy from the Estonian-Russian border, explored cryonics in Saarland, and followed the controversial phaseout of incandescent lightbulbs in Berlin. He is author and editor of Woods and the Sea: Estonian Design and the Virtual Frontier.
Recent Work
- Blog
- Aerospace
Old Lunar Data Gets New Life, With Help From Seismologists
Astronauts planted seismometers on the moon long ago. Now, the data recorded there is producing new insights
- Blog
- Gadgets
Interpol’s New Software Will Recognize Criminals by Their Voices
A new platform aims to identify offenders by matching voice recordings to speech samples stored in a massive database, raising privacy concerns
- Article
- Computing
Ancient Sculptures Return to Mosul as Digitally Reconstructed Replicas
Submillimeter 3D scanning produces precise copies of Assyrian statues
- Article
- History
Forensic Software Pieces Together Leibniz’s Last Puzzle
Technology pioneered to reveal Cold War secrets is being used to reconstruct the polymath’s journals
- Blog
- Biomedical
Nanometer-Scale 3D Images Show Velvet Worm Up Close
A new type of computed tomography lets scientists take a closer look at biological structures
- Blog
- Biomedical
Optical Cochlear Implant Turns Light Against Hearing Loss
European researchers assemble the components for a new kind of cochlear implant
- Blog
- At Work
A Full-Bodied Red, With Notes of…Ultrasound?
The next step in wine production that will appeal to connoisseurs' palates and vintners' bottom lines: the art of noise
- Article
- Semiconductors
Lice-Hunting Underwater Drone Protects Salmon With Lasers
A laser-wielding robot will help salmon farmers shoot their way out of the problem
- Article
- Telecom
Norway Pioneers the Digital Radio Future, Abandoning FM
The world watches as Norway makes the switch from analog to digital
- Article
- Aerospace
The Mekong River by Satellite
Berlin-Hanoi partnership builds new ways to track rapid development in Vietnam’s ancient delta