Maria Gallucci
Austin, Texas
Maria Gallucci is a freelance science writer and the 2017-2018 Energy Journalism Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin. She’s also writing a nonfiction book about the clean energy transformation in maritime cargo shipping. Previously, Maria worked as a staff writer for publications in New York City and Mexico City, covering a wide range of energy and environment issues in the United States and Latin America.
Recent Work
-
- Article
- |
- Transportation
The Struggle to Make Diesel-Guzzling Cargo Ships Greener
How these emission-belching behemoths will transition to batteries and fuel cells
-
- Article
- |
- Energy
Rebuilding Puerto Rico’s Power Grid: The Inside Story
Electricity may be fully restored this May—but the hard work of hurricane-proofing the grid remains