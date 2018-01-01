Maria Gallucci

Maria Gallucci is a freelance science writer and the 2017-2018 Energy Journalism Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin. She’s also writing a nonfiction book about the clean energy transformation in maritime cargo shipping. Previously, Maria worked as a staff writer for publications in New York City and Mexico City, covering a wide range of energy and environment issues in the United States and Latin America.

