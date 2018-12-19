Lucas Laursen
Madrid
Lucas Laursen is a journalist covering global development by way of science and technology with special interest in energy and agriculture. He has lived in and reported from the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Mexico.
Recent Work
-
- Article
- |
- Telecom
How Does My Garden Grow? With Drones, Sensors, and AI All in a Row
Crop scientists hope to replace traditional, painstaking monitoring methods with automation
-
- Blog
- |
- Robotics
This Robot Transforms Itself to Navigate an Obstacle Course
A central perception system allows a robot to change its own configurations for each new challenge
-
- Article
- |
- Green Tech
Saudi Arabia Pushes to Use Solar Power for Desalination Plants
With photovoltaic costs dropping, oil states turn to solar power to desalinate their water
-
- Article
- |
- Computing
Aadhaar, India’s Biometric ID System, Gets Its Day in Court
With a billion people registered, India’s Supreme Court weighs in on how these 12-digit IDs can be used
-
- Blog
- |
- Transportation
The Tech That Won the First Formula Student Driverless Race
On-the-fly mapping got the driverless car through a rainy day
-
- Blog
- |
- Transportation
Students Race Driverless Cars in Germany in Formula Student Competition
First batch of student-built driverless cars choose safety over speed
-
- Blog
- |
- Transportation
Carmakers Take to the (Self-Driving) Test Track
Engineers use track days to test self-driving cars and scout talent
-
- Blog
- |
- Transportation
Danish Electric Bike-Sharing Dodges Failure
Copenhagen's public electric bicycles are great to ride, but costly enough to nearly sink the system
-
- Blog
- |
- Telecom
How Bots Win Friends and Influence People
Social and computer scientists parse online bot discourse
-
- Blog
- |
- Computing
Taxonomy Goes Digital: Getting a Handle on Social Bots
Researchers publish taxonomy of trolls, sybils, and other online troublemakers