Julianne Pepitone is a freelance journalist who reports via text, video, and television. She spent years on staff at CNN Business and then at NBC News, covering consumer tech, cybersecurity, and business. Now a freelancer, she works with an eclectic roster of clients: Beyond Spectrum, CNN, and NBC. Her bylines can also be found at HGTV Magazine, Memorial Sloan Kettering, NYMag.com, Glassdoor, Popular Mechanics, Cosmopolitan, Town & Country, Thrillist, MagnifyMoney, The Village Voice, and more.
Recent Work
- Blog
- Computing
Fujitsu Plans to Support Professional Judges With Lidar and AI at Gymnastics Meets
Fujitsu has developed a judging system that can objectively score a routine based on the angles of a gymnast's joints
- Blog
- At Work
A Vote of Mass Importance: Historic SI Unit Overhaul Redefines Kilogram, Ampere, and More
The International Bureau of Weights and Measures will redefine four base units in terms of fundamental constants in nature
- Blog
- Telecom
Long-Running U.S. Federal Radio Stations, Beloved by Hams, in Danger of Shutdown
Several public radio stations that have broadcast the time of day continuously for nearly 100 years are on the chopping block
- Article
- History
Chip Hall of Fame: Philips TDA7000 FM Receiver
This chip put a radio into countless consumer products
- Article
- History
Chip Hall of Fame: Photobit PB-100
NASA didn’t want it, but the PB-100 popularized the tech that became the way people capture photos and video
- Article
- At Work
Where the Jobs Are: 2018
Things are great—if you’re a new engineering grad
- Article
- At Work
Where the Jobs Are: 2017
Hot fields in the United States include embedded engineering, control engineering, and robotics
- Article
- At Work
Where the Tech Jobs Are: 2016
The Internet of Things, medical electronics, and railroads are all good bets