Joanna Goodrich Piscataway, N.J.

Assistant Editor, The Institute

Joanna (nee Zbozien) Goodrich is the assistant editor of The Institute. She reports on the work and accomplishments of IEEE members and covers IEEE and technology-related events. Joanna has a bachelor’s degree in communications and women and gender studies as well as a master’s degree in health communications from Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, N.J.