Jeff Hecht
Jeff Hecht has been writing about lasers and their varied applications since the 1970s. He is a freelance writer based in Auburndale, Mass. The list of books about lasers and fiber optics he has authored will shortly become one longer.
Recent Work
-
- Article
- |
- Aerospace
Fiber Lasers Mean Ray Guns Are Coming
A clever configuration of industrial lasers is set to finally make laser weapons practical
-
- Blog
- |
- Aerospace
Lockheed Martin to Develop Laser Weapons for U.S. Navy Destroyers
By 2020, Lockheed Martin will deliver a high-energy laser that will be installed on a U.S. Navy destroyer
-
- Article
- |
- Telecom
Submarine Cable Goes for Record: 144,000 Gigabits From Hong Kong to L.A. in 1 Second
Google and Facebook need the new Pacific Light Cable Network to keep up with demand
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
Awash in Artificial Light, the World Gets 2 Percent Brighter Each Year
Making outdoor lighting more efficient doesn't reduce light pollution—it encourages people to use more light
-
- Blog
- |
- Aerospace
Laser Weapon to Go in Fighter Jet in 2021
Lockheed will tackle the next big challenge in laser weapons—putting one in a top-gun fighter jet
-
- Blog
- |
- Gadgets
FCC Wants Apple to Turn on iPhone FM Receivers That May Not Exist
FM receivers could allow iPhone owners to receive emergency messages, but Apple says iPhones 7 and 8 don’t have any
-
- Blog
- |
- Aerospace
Laser Weapons Not Yet Ready for Missile Defense
Prototype laser weapons can zap drones from the sky. But they won't protect the U.S. from North Korean nuclear missiles
-
- Blog
- |
- Transportation
Under the Hood of Luminar's Long-Reach Lidar
Shifting to a longer wavelength that's safer for the eye lets Luminar raise its lidar power enough to stretch its range beyond 200 meters. Other innovations could cut system costs.
-
- Blog
- |
- Semiconductors
Researchers Devise Nobel Approach to Faster Fibers
A laser-based light source that earned its inventors the 2005 Nobel Prize in physics could prevent future bottlenecks on vital fiber-optic Internet links.
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
Stretchable Electronic Patch for Infants in Clinical Trials
John Rogers's stick-on sensors could keep neonates comfortable