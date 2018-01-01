Emily Waltz
Nashville, Tenn.
Emily Waltz is a freelance science journalist specializing in the intersection of technology and the human body. Her favorite topics include electrical stimulation of the nervous system, wearable sensors, genetic engineering, and tiny robots designed to dive deep into the body. In addition to IEEE Spectrum, Emily is a frequent contributor to the journal Nature Biotechnology. She has also written for Nature, Scientific American, Discover, Outside, and The New York Times. For every story she writes, Emily’s goal is to say something true and useful. She likes to hear from readers and can be contacted through her website or on Twitter.
Recent Work
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
Tiny Robots in Disguise Combat Bacteria in the Blood
Miniature robots cloaked in platelets and red blood cells can clear bacterial infections in the blood
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
Graphene Stimulator Paves Way for Optical Pacemakers, Smart Opioids, and Electronic Cancer Killers
Scientists dream big with the invention of a new graphene-based remote control for cell behavior
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
Driver's Licenses Go Digital
Idemia's Rob Mikell on why everyone needs a digital driver’s license
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
Now That Wellness Apps and Telemedicine Are Here, Let's See If They Work
App by app and tool by tool, scientists are studying whether digital health interventions work, with mixed results
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
Electrical Pulses and Neural Code Boost Memory Storage
By artificially replicating the neural firing involved in correct memory formation, researchers improved memory by 35 percent
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
A New Wearable Brain Scanner
A helmet records wearers' brain activity using magnetoencephalography (MEG) while they move around
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
New Smartphone Sensor Checks Your Blood Pressure
It’s more convenient than a cuff and could help patients monitor hypertension at home
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
UV Gadgets and Virtual Docs Take On a Very Bad Flu Season
Flu fighting gets an injection of high tech
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
Nanoparticles in Mice Brains Light Up, Trigger Memories
Optogenetics technique involves nanoparticles that convert near-infrared light to visible light to activate deep brain neurons
-
- Blog
- |
- Biomedical
Measuring Free Will of Bungee Jumpers
The brain activity required to bungee jump may yield clues to improve brain-computer interfaces