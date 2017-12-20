Elie Dolgin
Somerville, Mass.
Elie Dolgin is a science writer specializing in biomedical research and drug discovery. After a PhD spent studying the population genetics of nematodes, he swapped worms for words—entering journalism as an editor at The Scientist, Nature Medicine, and STAT. Now a freelancer, Elie is a frequent contributor to New Scientist, Nature, IEEE Spectrum, and more.
Recent Work
Blog
Biomedical
Tummy Tech Tracks Electrical Activity for Signs of Indigestion
Wearable stomach monitor could help salvage a technology largely abandoned by gastroenterologists
Blog
Biomedical
Startup Aims to Make Swallowed Batteries Safer For Kids
Pressure-sensitive coating prevents button batteries from conducting electricity inside the esophagus
Blog
Biomedical
Electric Jolt to the Brain Helps Stop Stutters
Weak electrical stimulation to the brain’s speech regions enhances the benefits of speech therapy for those who stutter
Blog
Biomedical
This Seizure-Detecting Smartwatch Could Save Your Life
The first medical-grade smartwatch for a neurological condition alerts caregivers when someone is having an epileptic seizure
Blog
Biomedical
In Super Bowl of Startups, NFL Looks to Tackle Football Safety
The National Football League’s pitch competition features new technologies to promote athlete safety and performance
Blog
Biomedical
This Swallowable Gas Sensor Could Improve Your Diet
A new ingestable capsule may also make it easier for doctors to diagnose gut disorders
Blog
Biomedical
Ultrasound Tracks Therapeutic Microbes Deep Inside the Body
Sound-based imaging reveals the location of engineered bacteria inside the gut or in tumors
Blog
Biomedical
Skin-Like Biosensor Offers Needle-Free Blood Sugar Monitoring
Non-invasive glucose reader is pain-free and conforms to the skin
Blog
Biomedical
Stimulating the Brain’s Emotional Center Enhances Memory
Brief electrical stimulation of the amygdala augments links to other memory regions in the brain, raising hope for treating memory loss
Blog
Biomedical
Smart Sewers Will Reveal What’s in Cambridge Citizens’ Guts
With robotic samplers in sewage tunnels, public health officials will study the city’s microbiome