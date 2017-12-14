David Wagman
Contributing Editor David Wagman has been covering energy issues for three decades, focusing on all forms of electric power generation, regulation, and business models. He is particularly interested in the ongoing electrification of advanced economies and the effects that distributed generating resources could have on efforts to decarbonize national grids. Wagman, who is based in Colorado, is currently editorial director for IEEE Engineering 360, a search engine and information resource for the engineering, industrial, and technical communities.
Recent Work
-
- Article
- |
- Energy
This Power Plant Runs on CO2
Carbon capture costs nothing in NET Power’s new plant, which uses supercritical carbon dioxide to drive a turbine
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
How to Build a More Resilient Power Grid
During big storms, falling trees cause more damage to power grids than strong winds
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
$17 Billion Modernization Plan for Puerto Rico’s Grid Is Released
The plan adds details and cost estimate to what was outlined earlier to Energywise by a senior official who oversaw the report’s development
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
Plans Emerge to Rebuild Puerto Rico's Electric Grid
A soon-to-be-released plan is likely to feature micro-grids and distributed generation
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
Battery Storage Will Offer Grid Support as Puerto Rico Recovers
Storage batteries are gaining credibility as a reliable and rapidly deployable technology. Recent disasters play to the technology's strengths
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
A Big Hydro Project in Big Sky Country
Its novel design makes this pumped hydro project nearly as flexible as a storage battery. Whether the market is ready for it remains to be seen
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
Smart Power Electronic Converters May Help Stabilize the Grid
Qing-Chang Zhong lays out his vision for a harmonious grid
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
Stress-Testing a Hypothetical Global Grid
Researchers on two continents hoped to learn if multiple systems could work together to stabilize a storm-damaged grid
-
- Article
- |
- Computing
Blockchains Will Allow Rooftop Solar Energy Trading for Fun and Profit
Neighbors in New York City, Denmark, and elsewhere will be able to sell one another their solar power
-
- Blog
- |
- Energy
Logistics Complicate Puerto Rico’s Electric Grid Recovery
The need to haul equipment and personnel by plane and barge has slowed efforts to restore the grid