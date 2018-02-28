This Flash DSC Revolutionizes Rapid-Scanning DSC

Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) is one of the most used thermal analysis techniques in the industry. These calorimeters measure heat flows and temperatures associated with exothermic and endothermic transitions. In the DSC technique, the difference in the amount of heat required in order to increase or decrease the temperature of a sample and reference is measured as a function of temperature.



Typically, DSC is used for investigating, selecting, comparing and end-use performance of polymer materials or resins, as well as interaction of these base resins with additives like filler, pigments, dyes, catalysts and function chemical agents (stabilizers, oxidation inhibitors, plasticizers, etc.). It is also used in the analysis of foods, sugars, oils, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), lubricants, metals, alloys, polymorphic materials (e.g., carbon) composites and other chemicals.



In order to thoroughly analyze modern materials such as metastable materials and nanomaterials, DSC instruments with ultra-high heating and cooling rate are required to capture the reactions, phases changes and physiochemical phenomena occurring. Faster heating rates can increase the DSC sensitivity and productivity, but the temperature resolution and accuracy can be reduced at high rate unless.

In order to thoroughly analyze modern materials such as metastable materials and nanomaterials, DSC instruments with ultra-high heating and cooling rate are required to capture the reactions, phases changes and physiochemical phenomena occurring. Faster heating rates can increase the DSC sensitivity and productivity, but the temperature resolution and accuracy can be reduced at high rate unless.



Applications for DSC include academic, industrial and government research facilities, and quality control and production operations. Heating and cooling rate process interactions and material properties that are routinely measured with ultra-fast DSC systems include glass transitions, "cold" crystallization, phase changes, melting, solidification, crystallization, product stability, curing, reaction kinetics, component reactions or interactions, decomposition, sample purity, nucleating agents, kinetics of structure formation, specific heat, aging, heat of mixing, phase separation, sample composition, and oxidative stability.

