IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe Institute

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
Close
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

DIY Topic Type Interview

Jolly Good: Arduino Cofounder’s Uno Upgrade

Gianluca Martino’s Jolly module is a drop-in processor replacement that instantly adds Wi-Fi

3 min read
An annotated image of an Arduino micrcontrontroller, with a Jolly module in place. An ATmeg328PB and ESP8285H16 are surface mounted on the module at a 45 degree angle to the rest of the board, and small antenna is located at the bottom of the module.
Gianluca Martino/Jolly

First released in 2005, the Arduino microcontroller turbocharged the maker movement. While more advanced boards have joined the Arduino line since, the basic Uno microcontroller remains popular. Inexpensive, simple to program, and robust enough for beginners while still having enough capacity to do interesting things for more advanced users, it forms the basis of countless projects. Now one of Arduino’s original creators, Gianluca Martino, has developed a new IoT-focused module that is designed as a drop-in replacement for the Uno’s standard ATMega328P processor. Dubbed the Jolly, it integrates an ESP8285 Wi-Fi adapter and ATMega328PB in the same footprint as the original processor, while retaining complete backward software and hardware compatibility. Martino is launching a Kickstarter campaign today to bring it to market. IEEE Spectrum spoke to Martino about what the new module bring to the world of Arduino.

What was the motivation behind creating the Jolly?

Gianluca Martino: After I exited the Arduino [company], I was doing some consultancies for old friends. And something that people kept asking me was to have simple way to combine Arduino and the Internet of Things.

A white man with grey hair and glasses sits in front of a workbench covered with electronics development equipment Gianluca MartinoGianluca Martino/Jolly

There are add-on “shields” already available that let people add Wi-Fi capabilities to Uno boards. What’s special about the Jolly?

Martino: This frees up the connectors a shield would use, and it saves space. It’s a more integrated solution. It will allow you to use other shields without consuming the I/O and the other pins a shield would need, because the Jolly has all the communications between the ESP device and the processor be internal [using SPI and UART interfaces]. The ATMega variant we chose has four extra pins we use for that.

Can the ESP processor be programmed independently?

Martino: Yes, you can download your own boot [firmware]. As the Arduino ecosystem is for beginners and intermediate makers, we provide a restart from the beginning function if you make something that locks it up. The ESP chip is something for the advanced user, but there is documentation, there is firmware.

The ESP has 2 megabytes of flash memory. Is that accessible from the ATMega side?

Martino: In the basic version, no. We will think to make it transparent for some users, but we are trying to keep the two subsystems separate. An Arduino Uno is often for someone that needs something quick and dirty...so we have to make it simple and not to make it super advanced with super features that will require a lot of maintenance.

With an integrated design that has to squeeze everything into the same footprint as the original ATMega processor, how did you approach designing the Jolly’s radio antenna?

Martino: We had to find a compromise, because the position is not the best. Maybe in the future, we will add a connector to use an external antenna. But we have to remember this is not something for an industrial application. As usual, as we have in the past, if there is a customer that need a special application customization, we will evaluate the possibility.

Simplicity is not always easy with IoT projects. It can get complicated very quickly if you have to start registering for online services and so on. How are you making it easy for someone who wants to, say, blink an LED, but control it remotely?

Martino: We would like to develop equivalent Arduino functions to make things transparent once connected, either peer to peer or over IP. We would like to hear from the community what they need.

We’re in the middle of a global semiconductor shortage. How has that affected the launch of the Jolly?

Martino: We were lucky that we started this project some time ago, and so we have in stock some parts. We are ready at least for the first 1,000 pieces to go on the market quickly.... Clearly, we are living in a period of shortage.... The extra cost is something we will initially absorb because we don’t want to transfer this to the customer. We know that we are approaching people [with the pitch] that it is an upgrade, and a small piece of extra hardware is not to be more expensive than the base hardware.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Arduino
Stephen Cass

Stephen Cass is the special projects editor at IEEE Spectrum. He currently helms Spectrum's Hands On column, and is also responsible for interactive projects such as the Top Programming Languages app. He has a bachelor's degree in experimental physics from Trinity College Dublin.

The Conversation (0)
A silver chip on a gray background
An illustration of a castle with circuit boards inside and surrounded a moat of money.
159 honeycomb-like mirrors at the German Aerospace Center’s solar furnace
DIY Topic Type Feature

From WinZips to Cat GIFs, Jacob Ziv’s Algorithms Have Powered Decades of Compression

The lossless-compression pioneer received the 2021 IEEE Medal of Honor

11 min read
Horizontal
Photo of Jacob Ziv
Photo: Rami Shlush
Yellow

Lossless data compression seems a bit like a magic trick. Its cousin, lossy compression, is easier to comprehend. Lossy algorithms are used to get music into the popular MP3 format and turn a digital image into a standard JPEG file. They do this by selectively removing bits, taking what scientists know about the way we see and hear to determine which bits we'd least miss. But no one can make the case that the resulting file is a perfect replica of the original.

Not so with lossless data compression. Bits do disappear, making the data file dramatically smaller and thus easier to store and transmit. The important difference is that the bits reappear on command. It's as if the bits are rabbits in a magician's act, disappearing and then reappearing from inside a hat at the wave of a wand.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less