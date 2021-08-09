5G's "Killer App" Will Be 6G

Theodore (Ted) S. Rappaport is the David Lee/Ernst Weber Professor of Electrical Engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering (NYU-Tandon), and founding director of NYU WIRELESS, a multidisciplinary research center focused on the future of wireless communications and applications. He is a professor of computer science at New York University's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences and of radiology at the NYU School of Medicine. Earlier in his career, he founded The Wireless Networking and Communications Group (WNCG) at the University of Texas at Austin in 2002 and the mobile communications research center now called Wireless@ at Virginia Tech in 1990.