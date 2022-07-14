IEEE Honors Pioneering Technical Achievements

Meet the recipients of the 2023 IEEE Technical Field Awards and the 2022 Eric Herz Outstanding Staff Member Award. The awards are presented on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.
IEEE BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING AWARD
Sponsors:theIEEE Circuits and Systems,Engineering in Medicine and Biology, andSignal Processingsocieties
Duke University
Durham, N.C.
“For more globally accessible technology for women's health related to cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment.”
Sponsor: Brunetti Bequest
“For theoretical contributions to the integration of high-k oxides on semiconductors.”
Sponsor:IEEE Control Systems Society
“For contributions to applications and theory for control of nonlinear and multiagent systems.”
Sponsors:IEEE Antennas and Propagation, Electromagnetic Compatibility,Geoscience and Remote Sensing, andMicrowave Theory and Techniques societies
Hamilton, Ont., Canada
“For contributions to electromagnetic optimization and the modeling of high-frequency structures, circuits, and devices.”
IEEE JAMES L. FLANAGAN SPEECH AND AUDIO PROCESSING AWARD
Sponsor:Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs (MERL)
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Germany
“For pioneering contributions to spoken language translation and supporting technologies.”
IEEE FOURIER AWARD FOR SIGNAL PROCESSING
Sponsor:Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs (MERL)
University of British Columbia
Vancouver
“For outstanding contributions to advancing signal processing techniques and their practical applications, and for technical leadership.”
Sponsor:IEEE Electron Devices Society
“For contributions to novel and advanced semiconductor device concepts and their implementation.”
IEEE HERMAN HALPERIN ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION AWARD
Sponsors:Robert and Ruth Halperin Foundation, in memory of Herman and Edna Halperin, and theIEEE Power & Energy Society
National Technical University of Athens
“For contributions to the development of microgrids and leadership in distributed and decentralized smart distribution networks.”
IEEE MASARU IBUKA CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Sponsor:Sony
Tokyo
“For leadership in creating open and free operating systems for embedded computers used in consumer electronics.”
Sponsor:IEEE Communications Society
Corecipients:
Argonne National Laboratory, Lemont, Ill.
University of Southern California, Marina del Rey
“For contributions to the design, deployment, and application of practical Internet-scale global computing platforms.”
IEEE RICHARD HAROLD KAUFMANN AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Industry Applications Society
University of Colorado at Boulder
“For contributions to power quality in power system operation, electric machines, renewable energy, and drives.”
IEEE JOSEPH F. KEITHLEY AWARD IN INSTRUMENTATION AND MEASUREMENT
Sponsors:Keithley Instruments, a Tektronix Co., and theIEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society
Corecipients:
CARLOS SANCHEZ, retired
Ottawa, Canada
“For low-uncertainty measurement of Planck’s constant of fundamental importance to the redefinition of the International System of Units (SI).”
IEEE GUSTAV ROBERT KIRCHHOFF AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Circuits and Systems Society
Otsu, Shiga, Japan
“For the discovery of chaotic phenomena in electronic circuits and for contributions to the development of nonlinear dynamics.”
IEEE KOJI KOBAYASHI COMPUTERS AND COMMUNICATIONS AWARD
Sponsor:NEC Corp.
University of California, Berkeley
“For contributions to the design of cloud and computer network services.”
IEEE WILLIAM E. NEWELL POWER ELECTRONICS AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Power Electronics Society
University of Colorado at Boulder
“For contributions to digital control, modeling, and topologies of switched-mode power supplies.”
IEEE DONALD O. PEDERSON AWARD IN SOLID-STATE CIRCUITS
Sponsor:IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society
Belgium
“For pioneering contributions to energy-efficient and high-performance secure integrated circuits and systems.”
Sponsor:RoyalPhilips
Santa Clara, Calif.
“For leadership in research and development of semiconductor materials, processes, and equipment.”
Sponsor:IEEE Photonics Society
Belgium
“For pioneering research in integrated photonics, including silicon, silicon-nitride, III-V devices, and their heterogeneous integration.”
IEEE ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Robotics and Automation Society
“For pioneering contributions to the design, realization, and theoretical foundations of innovative distributed, networked autonomous systems.”
Sponsor:IEEE Computational Intelligence Society
Nicosia
“For contributions to the theory and application of neural networks and learning systems in monitoring and control.”
IEEE MARIE SKLODOWSKA-CURIE AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society
Miller Engineering & Research Corp.
Greenbelt, Md.
“For leadership of and contributions to the advancement of the design, building, deployment, and operation of capable, robust space systems.”
IEEE INNOVATION IN SOCIETAL INFRASTRUCTURE AWARD
Sponsors:Hitachi, Ltd. and theIEEE Computer Society
KATHLEEN MCKEOWN
“For pushing the boundaries of natural language processing for social media analysis, news summarization, crisis informatics, and creating a digital library for patient care.”
IEEE CHARLES PROTEUS STEINMETZ AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Standards Association
PHILIP WENNBLOM
Santa Clara, Calif.
“For championing global development of market-led voluntary technology standards through decades of contributions to governance and strategy of international organizations.”
Sponsor:Nokia Bell Labs
Redmond, Wash.
“For contributions to Internet routing and bridging protocols.”
Sponsors:Wolong Electricand theIEEE Industry Applications andPower & Energysocieties
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
“For contributions to advanced high-power density electrical machinery and high-temperature, super-conducting technology applications.”
Sponsors: The lateKiyo Tomiyasu, and theIEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing andMicrowave Theory and Techniques societies
Regensburg, Germany
“For contributions to the discovery of ferroelectricity in hafnium-based oxides.”
IEEE TRANSPORTATION TECHNOLOGIES AWARD
Sponsors:IEEE Industry Applications,Industrial Electronics,Intelligent Transportation Systems,Microwave Theory and Techniques,Power Electronics,Power & Energy, andVehicular TechnologySocieties
HOLGER MEINEL, retired
Ulm, Germany
“For contributions to the development and promoting the application of millimeter-wave technology in transportation systems.”
IEEE RAO R. TUMMALA ELECTRONICS PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Sponsors:IEEE Electronics Packaging Society and Friends of Rao R. Tummala
Delft University of Technology
The Netherlands
“For scientific and technological leadership in “More than Moore” (MtM) packaging, co-designing, and reliability.”
IEEE LEON K. KIRCHMAYER GRADUATE TEACHING AWARD
Sponsor: Leon K. Kirchmayer Memorial Fund
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Switzerland
“For contributions to graduate education, empowering students and mentorship that advanced the world of wireless and engineering communication.”
IEEE UNDERGRADUATE TEACHING AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Education Society
Rose Hulman Institute of Technology
Terre Haute, Ind.
“For contributions to multidisciplinary robotics education and leadership in creating a national platform to diversify STEM.”
2022 IEEE ERIC HERZ OUTSTANDING STAFF MEMBER AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE
Solaris, Singapore
“For consistently high-level performance serving IEEE Region 10.”