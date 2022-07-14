IEEE Spectrum
The InstituteTopicNewsType

IEEE Honors Pioneering Technical Achievements

Recipients were recognized for their work on semiconductors and the Internet

4 min read
A group of gold IEEE Medals on black background.
IEEE Awards Program

Meet the recipients of the 2023 IEEE Technical Field Awards and the 2022 Eric Herz Outstanding Staff Member Award. The awards are presented on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.

IEEE BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING AWARD

Sponsors:theIEEE Circuits and Systems,Engineering in Medicine and Biology, andSignal Processingsocieties

NIRMALA (NIMMI) RAMANUJAM

Duke University
Durham, N.C.

“For more globally accessible technology for women's health related to cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment.”

IEEE CLEDO BRUNETTI AWARD

Sponsor: Brunetti Bequest

JOHN ROBERTSON
Cambridge

“For theoretical contributions to the integration of high-k oxides on semiconductors.”

IEEE CONTROL SYSTEMS AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Control Systems Society

NAOMI EHRICH LEONARD

Princeton

“For contributions to applications and theory for control of nonlinear and multiagent systems.”

IEEE ELECTROMAGNETICS AWARD

Sponsors:IEEE Antennas and Propagation, Electromagnetic Compatibility,Geoscience and Remote Sensing, andMicrowave Theory and Techniques societies

JOHN WILLIAM BANDLER

McMaster University

Hamilton, Ont., Canada

“For contributions to electromagnetic optimization and the modeling of high-frequency structures, circuits, and devices.”

IEEE JAMES L. FLANAGAN SPEECH AND AUDIO PROCESSING AWARD

Sponsor:Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs (MERL)

ALEXANDER WAIBEL

Carnegie Mellon

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Germany

“For pioneering contributions to spoken language translation and supporting technologies.”

IEEE FOURIER AWARD FOR SIGNAL PROCESSING

Sponsor:Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs (MERL)

RABAB KREIDIEH WARD

University of British Columbia

Vancouver

“For outstanding contributions to advancing signal processing techniques and their practical applications, and for technical leadership.”

IEEE ANDREW S. GROVE AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Electron Devices Society

HON-SUM PHILIP WONG

Stanford

“For contributions to novel and advanced semiconductor device concepts and their implementation.”

IEEE HERMAN HALPERIN ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION AWARD

Sponsors:Robert and Ruth Halperin Foundation, in memory of Herman and Edna Halperin, and theIEEE Power & Energy Society

NIKOLAOS D. HATZIARGYRIOU

National Technical University of Athens

“For contributions to the development of microgrids and leadership in distributed and decentralized smart distribution networks.”

IEEE MASARU IBUKA CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Sponsor:Sony

KEN SAKAMURA

Toyo University

Tokyo

“For leadership in creating open and free operating systems for embedded computers used in consumer electronics.”

IEEE INTERNET AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Communications Society

Corecipients:

IAN FOSTER

Argonne National Laboratory, Lemont, Ill.

University of Chicago

CARL KESSELMAN

University of Southern California, Marina del Rey

“For contributions to the design, deployment, and application of practical Internet-scale global computing platforms.”

IEEE RICHARD HAROLD KAUFMANN AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Industry Applications Society

EWALD F. FUCHS

University of Colorado at Boulder

“For contributions to power quality in power system operation, electric machines, renewable energy, and drives.”

IEEE JOSEPH F. KEITHLEY AWARD IN INSTRUMENTATION AND MEASUREMENT

Sponsors:Keithley Instruments, a Tektronix Co., and theIEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society

Corecipients:

BARRY M. WOOD

CARLOS SANCHEZ, retired

RICHARD G. GREEN

Metrology Research Centre

Ottawa, Canada

“For low-uncertainty measurement of Planck’s constant of fundamental importance to the redefinition of the International System of Units (SI).”

IEEE GUSTAV ROBERT KIRCHHOFF AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Circuits and Systems Society

YOSHISUKE UEDA

Kyoto University

Otsu, Shiga, Japan

“For the discovery of chaotic phenomena in electronic circuits and for contributions to the development of nonlinear dynamics.”

IEEE KOJI KOBAYASHI COMPUTERS AND COMMUNICATIONS AWARD

Sponsor:NEC Corp.

ION STOCIA

University of California, Berkeley

“For contributions to the design of cloud and computer network services.”

IEEE WILLIAM E. NEWELL POWER ELECTRONICS AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Power Electronics Society

DRAGAN MAKSIMOVIC

University of Colorado at Boulder

“For contributions to digital control, modeling, and topologies of switched-mode power supplies.”

IEEE DONALD O. PEDERSON AWARD IN SOLID-STATE CIRCUITS

Sponsor:IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society

INGRID VERBAUWHEDE

KU Leuven

Belgium

“For pioneering contributions to energy-efficient and high-performance secure integrated circuits and systems.”

IEEE FREDERIK PHILIPS AWARD

Sponsor:RoyalPhilips

OMKARAM NALAMASU

Applied Ventures

Santa Clara, Calif.

“For leadership in research and development of semiconductor materials, processes, and equipment.”

IEEE PHOTONICS AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Photonics Society

ROEL BAETS

Ghent University

Belgium

“For pioneering research in integrated photonics, including silicon, silicon-nitride, III-V devices, and their heterogeneous integration.”

IEEE ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Robotics and Automation Society

DANIELA RUS

MIT

“For pioneering contributions to the design, realization, and theoretical foundations of innovative distributed, networked autonomous systems.”

IEEE FRANK ROSENBLATT AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Computational Intelligence Society

MARIOS POLYCARPOU

University of Cyprus

Nicosia

“For contributions to the theory and application of neural networks and learning systems in monitoring and control.”

IEEE MARIE SKLODOWSKA-CURIE AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society

JANET L. BARTH

Miller Engineering & Research Corp.

Greenbelt, Md.

“For leadership of and contributions to the advancement of the design, building, deployment, and operation of capable, robust space systems.”

IEEE INNOVATION IN SOCIETAL INFRASTRUCTURE AWARD

Sponsors:Hitachi, Ltd. and theIEEE Computer Society

KATHLEEN MCKEOWN

Columbia

“For pushing the boundaries of natural language processing for social media analysis, news summarization, crisis informatics, and creating a digital library for patient care.”

IEEE CHARLES PROTEUS STEINMETZ AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Standards Association

PHILIP WENNBLOM

Intel

Santa Clara, Calif.

“For championing global development of market-led voluntary technology standards through decades of contributions to governance and strategy of international organizations.”

IEEE ERIC E. SUMNER AWARD

Sponsor:Nokia Bell Labs

RADIA PERLMAN

Dell EMC

Redmond, Wash.

“For contributions to Internet routing and bridging protocols.”

IEEE NIKOLA TESLA AWARD

Sponsors:Wolong Electricand theIEEE Industry Applications andPower & Energysocieties

KIRUBA S. HARAN

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

“For contributions to advanced high-power density electrical machinery and high-temperature, super-conducting technology applications.”

IEEE KIYO TOMIYASU AWARD

Sponsors: The lateKiyo Tomiyasu, and theIEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing andMicrowave Theory and Techniques societies

TIM BOESCKE

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Regensburg, Germany

“For contributions to the discovery of ferroelectricity in hafnium-based oxides.”

IEEE TRANSPORTATION TECHNOLOGIES AWARD

Sponsors:IEEE Industry Applications,Industrial Electronics,Intelligent Transportation Systems,Microwave Theory and Techniques,Power Electronics,Power & Energy, andVehicular TechnologySocieties

HOLGER MEINEL, retired

Daimler AG

Ulm, Germany

“For contributions to the development and promoting the application of millimeter-wave technology in transportation systems.”

IEEE RAO R. TUMMALA ELECTRONICS PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Sponsors:IEEE Electronics Packaging Society and Friends of Rao R. Tummala

GUOQI (KOUCHI) ZHANG

Delft University of Technology

The Netherlands

“For scientific and technological leadership in “More than Moore” (MtM) packaging, co-designing, and reliability.”

IEEE LEON K. KIRCHMAYER GRADUATE TEACHING AWARD

Sponsor: Leon K. Kirchmayer Memorial Fund

RÜDIGER URBANKE

École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

Switzerland

“For contributions to graduate education, empowering students and mentorship that advanced the world of wireless and engineering communication.”

IEEE UNDERGRADUATE TEACHING AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Education Society

CARLOTTA BERRY

Rose Hulman Institute of Technology

Terre Haute, Ind.

“For contributions to multidisciplinary robotics education and leadership in creating a national platform to diversify STEM.”

2022 IEEE ERIC HERZ OUTSTANDING STAFF MEMBER AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE

EWELL TAN

IEEE Asia-Pacific Ltd.

Solaris, Singapore

“For consistently high-level performance serving IEEE Region 10.”

