The Institute Topic Type News Careers

Explore Resources During IEEE Education Week

Learn about the offerings for students, educators, and technical professionals

2 min read
A photo of a woman working at home desk on laptop
iStockphoto

Education is changing fundamentally. STEM workforce shortages and a push for more diverse hiring practices have created opportunities for students and workforce professionals to explore science, technology, engineering, and math careers that might not have been available even 10 years ago. IEEE and other education providers are working to offer foundational STEM learning experiences, as well as the reskilling and upskilling opportunities required to support the workforce of the future.

At the preuniversity level, students have both in-class and extracurricular opportunities to engage in STEM education. Hands-on labs, robotics competitions, summer engineering camps and maker spaces are just a few of the opportunities to help interest children in STEM careers. Private and public investments are being made to ensure that kids of diverse backgrounds can access the educational opportunities.

University programs are moving away from traditional lectures to flipped classrooms and hands-on labs, and from traditional textbooks to bite-size digital media, with an increased focus on engaging students as they grow.

Continuing professional education programs also are evolving, with organizations and governments investing in technical upskilling and reskilling programs to prepare employees for the economies of tomorrow.

Companies are finding it difficult to fill many technical roles because of the shortage of qualified candidates, so they are turning their attention to internal education programs as well as alternative degrees and education programs.

LEADING THE WAY

With the vast technical expertise of its 400,000-plus members and volunteers, IEEE is a leader in engineering and technology education. Its technical societies and councils, sections, and regional groups offer educational events and resources at every level to support technical professions and prepare the workforce of tomorrow.

From preuniversity STEM programs, mentorships and camps to scholarships, accreditation, and faculty support at the university level, to continuing professional education through conferences and online platforms such as the IEEE Learning Network, there are many educational opportunities designed to support the profession and help people improve their skills.

From 4 to 8 April, IEEE is highlighting many of its resources for students, educators, and technical professionals with the annual IEEE Education Week. It celebrates educational opportunities provided by the world’s largest technical professional association and its many organizational units, societies, and councils.

EDUCATION WEEK OFFERINGS

IEEE Education Week offers preuniversity STEM, university, and continuing professional education resources, as well as live and virtual events. It also offers discounts for students, engineers, and technical professionals all over the globe.

Participants will have a chance to earn points toward an IEEE Education Week digital badge by completing daily quizzes on the website.

Check out the IEEE Education Week video to learn more.

IEEE President Ray Liu is set to host a webinar on 5 April at 1 p.m. EDT, addressing how lifelong learning and continuing education are essential to what makes IEEE the professional home for its hundreds of thousands of members. Registration is now open.

You do not need to be an IEEE member to participate; however, members receive discounted or free access to many of the events and resources.

If you’re not an IEEE member, now would be a great time to join.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

IEEE-affiliated groups can participate in Education Week, by offering educational events, resources, and discounted courses.

Johanna Perez
is a digital marketing specialist for IEEE Educational Activities.
NASA’s New Shortcut to Fusion Power

Lattice confinement fusion eliminates massive magnets and powerful lasers

11 min read
An illustration of the shuttle with payload doors open and a Sun hovering over it.
Edmon de Haro
Physicists first suspected more than a century ago that the fusing of hydrogen into helium powers the sun. It took researchers many years to unravel the secrets by which lighter elements are smashed together into heavier ones inside stars, releasing energy in the process. And scientists and engineers have continued to study the sun’s fusion process in hopes of one day using nuclear fusion to generate heat or electricity. But the prospect of meeting our energy needs this way remains elusive.

The extraction of energy from nuclear fission, by contrast, happened relatively quickly. Fission in uranium was discovered in 1938, in Germany, and it was only four years until the first nuclear “pile” was constructed in Chicago, in 1942.

