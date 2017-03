Using Loadability Studies to Comply with NERC PRC-025

An August 2003 electric power blackout across the northeast United States and Ontario, Canada, affected an estimated 50 million

people. An analysis of this and other major disturbances over the last 25 years revealed that generators tripped for conditions that

did not pose a direct risk to those generators and associated equipment. In many cases, this tripping was found to have expanded

the scope and/or duration of these disturbances.