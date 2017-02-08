The Expert Guide to Systems Engineering Solutions

Expert systems engineering practices are critical to the success of today’s products. Yet systems engineering is complex. When looking to improve your systems engineering processes, it can be difficult to know where to start.

Don´t get hurt by the negative business impact that can happen when developing products that include embedded software.

Tech-Clarity’s Systems Engineering Buyer’s Guide provides a comprehensive guide to the systems engineering landscape, including:

Process Definition

Requirements

System Design

Modular Design

Product Line Variants

Detailed Design

Verification and Validation

The guide goes beyond software functionality to provide a framework of requirements that impact implementation success and long-term ROI, including implementation, user adoption, support and more.