Sequential Peeling: A Model-Based Approach to Structure Identification and De-embedding

Dozens of different network extraction and de-embedding methods exist for different measurement environments. Our new white paper discusses one of the model-based approaches that uses position information about structures in the fixture and an indicated impedance/admittance model to extract parameters of that particular structure. Since position information is used, one structure can be de-embedded after another. In a sense, this is peeling away one layer of the fixture at a time which is the source of the name of the method.