PTC Integrity Modeler

Discover how an integrated, standards-based tool can support your successful systems and software engineering implementation

This Bloor InDetail Report analyzes and explores Integrity Modeler, a standards-based, graphical, systems and software engineering tool, which helps large distributed teams working on mission-critical and safety-critical projects manage the complexity of integrating software, hardware, and human process.

Download this report to learn key findings of an in-depth investigation of Integrity Modeler, including a discussion of the context and key challenges of systems engineering, pre-requisites of a successful systems engineering program, analysis of tool features, architecture and differentiators, and typical customer experiences.

This essential report:

Describes model-based systems engineering in the context of both business value and technology innovations

Identifies key product differentiators– and why they are critical to solving today’s systems engineering challenges.

Explains how Integrity Modeler fits in with existing software and systems engineering investments.

Provides essential information to support both investment and implementation.