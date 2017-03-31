Multi-Tone: Testing, Theory and Practice Application Note
Multi-tone testing has many benefits. While the multi-tone methodology was initially implemented to increase the speed of immunity testing, it has been found that this method also improves equipment efficiency, offers greater flexibility to truly test equipment (EUT) under real world threat conditions, and can be fully compliant to standards. Benefits also include more efficient use of financial and human resources and faster time-to-market for new and enhanced products.