Leveraging Natural Language Processing in Requirements Analysis

This whitepaper explores emerging Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies that significantly reduce the cost and effort of fixing requirements errors - freeing domain experts from tedious, time-consuming tasks.  

Requirements documents are still written in natural language, and often, it’s the inherent ambiguities of natural language that cause requirements errors – then leading to costly later stage design errors.  This paper concludes with actionable steps for automating the requirements analysis process.