Intelligent Transportation Systems Using IEEE 802.11p Application Note

For several years, automobile makers and government agencies have sought ways to improve safety on roadways and  effectively manage traffic flow. As wireless communication systems are  advancing, the vision of automobiles talking to each other and to  roadside units is becoming a reality.These planned automotive wireless  communication systems are known as ITS (Intelligent Transportation  System). This paper will provide an overview of the current status of  the ITS worldwide with a focus on the IEEE 802.11p PHY. Additionally,  the paper provides information on test and measurement solutions for  devices and components used in ITS.